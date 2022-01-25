Whitefield locality residents step in to fund civic works in neighbourhood

A small group of residents in Bengaluru’s upscale Whitefield locality is pooling in funds to help build a duct for cables that would help prevent frequent digging of roads in the neighbourhood, which leaves the streets in a mess and turns commuting a nightmare.

While the initiative, like several others undertaken by the group, is part of an innovative approach to keep the neighbourhood clean, the necessity for residents to use their own funds, which is above and beyond the taxes they pay for the same services to the city corporation, comes into question.

“We collect funds from our own residents to maintain the place, clean the place daily, fix potholes and get to the root of problems, such as flooding and lack of walkways. We actually put in money to build it ourselves,” said Arvind Keerthi, a retired software professional and now a full-time community organiser.

Keerthi calls the initiative part of the ‘innovation’ which he and his fellow neighbours in Brookefields have put together to resolve teething issues.

The proposal comes at a time when the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body) budgets thousands of crores of taxpayer money each year for public works. No amount of criticism has worked so far for the agency and state government over shoddy civic infrastructure, corruption, inadequate waste management, flooding due to encroachment of lakes and water bodies, and lack of planning in a city which aspires to be ‘global’.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai retains the Bengaluru development portfolio and the BBMP budget for 2021-22 was worth ₹9,200 crore. By his own admission, Bommai had said ₹20,000 crore was spent on road-related works in Bengaluru over the last five years, leaving most of the city’s 12 million residents wondering whether the expenditure was on paper as in reality they have to endure torturous commutes every day.

Civic apathy killed at least 18 people in 2020 in Bengaluru, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which is higher than that of other major cities of the country combined.

In its latest proposal, the Brookefields residents have come forward to build a duct-cum-rainwater drain to prevent repeated digging of their road by various agencies and prevent floods.

“The city government (administration) is not good structurally, and I believe, institutionally too. It is not able to send pourakarmikas to our neighbourhood. It is not able to clean drains on time. Institutionally, because of whatever reasons,” Keerthi said. He added that there was “no shame” in bringing more hands and funds to the table.

But residents of other localities in Bengaluru may not be able to afford funding small civic works and administration has had no solutions so far other than spending more money on ‘quick fixes’, which have proved to be just as dangerous to lives as their earlier conditions.

Interestingly, the legislator of Mahadevapura (Arvind Limbavalli) has tweeted the same proposal and “lauded” the initiative.

“Their plan is self-funded and self-executed (crowd sourced by the residents themselves), that is, there is no financial commitment from the government or any government agency like BBMP or Bescom,” he wrote in a letter posted on Twitter.

“Such a system of neighbourhood self-improvement and development, funded and led by the residents themselves, is to be lauded, as it gives the residents a powerful sense of neighbourhood engagement and self-governance,” he added.