Who in the Punjab govt gave information about PM Modi’s route, asks BJP

The BJP on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress government in Punjab for failing to secure the route that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade was to take to address a rally in the state.

Union minister, Smriti Irani said there is a need to answer questions on who gave a false go-ahead to the security cavalcade and who leaked information about the route that the PM was to take.

“The question we as BJP workers and the nation needs to ask the Congress government in Punjab is why did the DGP give an all clear to the PM‘s security detail for the route that he wanted to take? Who in the Punjab government gave information about the prime minister‘s route to individuals who planted themselves atop the flyover? Video evidence now publicly available brings such questions to the fore,” the minister said addressing the media.

Referring to the security breach that forced the PM to return to the Capital without addressing a scheduled rally, she said never before in the history of our country has the state failed to secure the safety of the PM.

“When the PM‘s security detail contacted Punjab police about the circumstance of the prime minister‘s cavalcade atop the flyover that there was a 20 minute exposure and a breach of security of the Prime Minister, why did those who lead the security arrangements not respond to any call for efforts to secure the prime minister,” the minister questioned.

Sharpening her attack at the administrative lapse, she said, “I am sure the nation shares our outrage at this incident. We know that the Congress party hates PM Modi but today they tried to harm the Prime Minister of India. Such is the breakdown of law and order in the state of Punjab that the DGP police claims he is incapable of providing security support to the Prime Minister‘s security detail.”

The Punjab government for its part claimed the Prime Minister was to travel by air but because of the rain, his plan was changed. “The PM decided to travel by road from Bathinda to Ferozepur suddenly. There was no prior information. I worked till 3 am to convince farmers to clear all routes. All roads were cleared by Wednesday morning. There was no programme of the PM’s travel by road. Had they told us about the road travel in advance, we would have made proper arrangements,” Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi told the media.

The minister, however, lashed out at the state administration and said the security detail that is a protocol administratively to be followed by the state was dismantled so that the PM could be brought to harm.

“What enrages people like us is this that when the PM had his security breached Congress leaders erupted with joy, asking him how his Josh was.” She was referring to a tweet by Congress leader BV Srinivas who tweeted, “Modi ji, How’s the Josh?”

The minister also said that the MHA has asked for a report on this issue, “…And my hope is that those who try to bring the prime minister physical harm are met with justice.”

