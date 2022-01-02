Why Assam govt employees will get leave on Jan 6 and 7. All you need to know

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged the government employees to utilise the ‘special holidays’ in spending quality time with their families. "I urge Assam Government t employees to spend quality time with their parents/in-laws on Jan 6 & 7 designated as special holidays," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state last year in November approved the decision to allow two-day special leave for state governments employees so that they can spend quality time with their family members

In the notification issued by the General Administration Department of Assam, the government said, "The Assam government is pleased to allow state government employees to avail casual leave on January 6 and 7, 2022, suffixing the two holidays, the 8th and 9th of January 2022, being the 2nd Saturday and Sunday, so as to enable them to spend the aforesaid days with their living parents and parents-in-law."

Employees whose parents are not alive will not fall under the given provision. Also, these leaves cannot be availed for any other purpose.

From top civil servant to fourth grade, all employees can avail the leave, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON