Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Why Assam govt employees will get leave on Jan 6 and 7. All you need to know
india news

Why Assam govt employees will get leave on Jan 6 and 7. All you need to know

From top civil servant to fourth grade, all employees can avail the leave, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.( ANI)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 08:04 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged the government employees to utilise the ‘special holidays’ in spending quality time with their families. "I urge Assam Government t employees to spend quality time with their parents/in-laws on Jan 6 & 7 designated as special holidays," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.

The state last year in November approved the decision to allow two-day special leave for state governments employees so that they can spend quality time with their family members

In the notification issued by the General Administration Department of Assam, the government said, "The Assam government is pleased to allow state government employees to avail casual leave on January 6 and 7, 2022, suffixing the two holidays, the 8th and 9th of January 2022, being the 2nd Saturday and Sunday, so as to enable them to spend the aforesaid days with their living parents and parents-in-law."

Employees whose parents are not alive will not fall under the given provision. Also, these leaves cannot be availed for any other purpose.

From top civil servant to fourth grade, all employees can avail the leave, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP