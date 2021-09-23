Why military has sought more time to induct women into NDA

The Supreme Court on Wednesday told the Centre that women aspiring to join the armed forces should be allowed to take the entrance examination for the National Defence Academy (NDA) in November. This came two days after the government told the court that the academy will be ready to welcome the first-ever batch of women cadets in January 2023 after they sit for the exam in May 2022. The court refused to vacate its interim order allowing women aspirants to take the examination this November, despite the government filing an affidavit on September 20 seeking more time to address a raft of pre-induction aspects. These include medical standards, accommodation, training capacity, security and privacy arrangements, physical segregation of living quarters, associated physical and electronic surveillance measures and additional gender-specific administrative and miscellaneous requirements.

The court’s landmark interim order on August 18 directed the government to allow women to take the next entrance exam for the NDA, thus far a male preserve. Their entry into the academy will require the creation of new infrastructure, separate physical training standards and other gender-specific changes, as previously reported by HT on August 19.

In an affidavit filed on Monday, the government said deliberate planning and meticulous preparation is required for smooth induction and seamless training of women candidates.

MEDICAL STANDARDS

The Centre said while medical standards for male cadets are in place, appropriate equivalent standards for women candidates are to be formulated. It said the Armed Forces Medical Services and a panel of experts will determine and formulate the standards factoring in young age, the format of training and functional and operational requirement of the three services.

The government said there were no parallel standards for women candidates at the entry age of 16.6 to 19.5.

Students become eligible to take the NDA and Naval Academy Examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), while they are in the 12th standard. Those who clear the entrance exam have to take a rigorous personality and intelligence test of the Services Selection Board or SSB spread over five days. The candidates accepted by SSB undergo a medical examination before UPSC releases the final merit list. After training at NDA for three years, cadets head for further training at different academies depending on their choice of service before being commissioned as officers.

INTAKE STRENGTH

The government highlighted that the augmentation of the infrastructure at the academy had to be based on the envisaged strength of women cadets who would undergo training there. It said the determination of cadre strength would depend on the capability of NDA to absorb the additional intake and subsequent employment in the three services based on operational, budgetary and administrative criteria.

These factors, it said, would determine how many women cadets can be inducted into NDA. After joining NDA, cadets are assigned to one of the 18 squadrons that form part of five battalions. Each squadron has 100 to 120 cadets from senior and junior courses.

TRAINING STANDARDS AND CURRICULUM

The Centre said apart from education, the NDA curriculum includes military training, physical training, sports and other activities to shape the cadets into proficient soldiers and competent officers. It said even though the curriculum is clearly defined, other aspects of training will have to be formulated separately for women cadets.

“The issue needs detailed analysis including expert inputs to maintain operational readiness. Any dilution of physical training and service subjects like parameters of firing, endurance training, field craft and living off the land aspects for defence services’ women cadets/officers would invariably impact the battle worthiness of the armed forces adversely,” the affidavit said.

Biological factors will require the academy to come up with a fresh physical curriculum for women as the same qualitative requirements for training can’t apply to both men and women.

SEGREGATION OF LIVING AREAS; NEW BATHROOMS

The Centre said one of the critical aspects related to accommodation for women cadets would be “robust physical segregation” between the women and men living quarters. It said preparatory actions would require time. The Centre said the number of cabins for women officers would have to be augmented progressively.

It said the existing bathroom cubicles would not be sufficient to meet the requirements of women cadets, and more facilities will have to be created to ensure privacy.

SECURITY AND OTHER GENDER-SPECIFIC ISSUES

Apart from the segregation of living quarters, physical and electronic surveillance measures will have to be put in place before women join NDA, it said. Their induction will need the appointment of women assistants, duty officers and instructors.

The government said it will also have to augment the strength of gynaecologists, sports medicine specialists, counsellors and nursing staff at Military Hospital, Khadakwasla. The Centre has appointed a study group to look into various gender-specific aspects to expedite the induction of women into NDA.

The headcount of women in the military has increased almost three-fold over the last six years. As of February 2021, there were 9,118 women serving in the army, navy and air force.