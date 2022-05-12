Why PM Modi got emotional while speaking to a Gujarat man, his daughter| Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen getting emotional on Thursday while speaking to a man - who is visually challenged - and his daughter at an event. “While talking to Ayub Patel, one of the beneficiaries of government schemes in Gujarat, PM Modi gets emotional after hearing about his daughter's dream of becoming a doctor and said, ‘Let me know if you need any help to fulfill the dream of your daughters’” - read a tweet by the state’s directorate of information.

Patel shared with PM Modi how his eyesight got affected when he was in Saudi Arabia. “I had gone to Saudi Arabia when I used some eye drop…” When the PM asked him what the doctors suggested, the man told him - “There is no solution now… It’s glaucoma.”

The prime minister then asked the man about his daughters, and he said: “My daughters are studying - one in class 8 and the other in class 12, and the third one is class 1. The government will take care of the youngest one’s education till class 8. The other two also get a scholarship.”

As one of Ayub’s daughters is urged by PM Modi to share her views, she tears up while saying: "I want to become a doctor because of the problem that my father is suffering from.”

And then, PM Modi too is seen getting emotional. “Your compassion is your strength”.

Later, the prime minister extended his support to the man and his family, and said "Let me know if you need any help to fulfil the dream of your daughters,” and spoke to him about Eid and Ramadan celebrations.

The Prime Minister was virtually addressing a gathering, Utkarsh Samaroh, in Gujarat's Bharuch to mark the 100 percent saturation of four key state government schemes in the district which will help provide timely financial assistance to those in need.

The district administration had carried out a special drive -- "Utkarsh Initiative" --from January 1 to March 31 this year, with the aim to ensure the complete coverage of schemes providing assistance to widows, elderly and destitute citizens.

A total of 12,854 beneficiaries were identified across the four schemes, the Prime Minister's Office said.