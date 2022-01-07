Why UGC advice to central varsities on demand-based courses is being critiqued

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently wrote to all the central universities advising them to offer courses based on the “demand” of the students, and the number of admissions in those courses. The communication drew criticism from teachers across several central universities who alleged that it will gradually lead to a closure of some courses and create job losses.

In its letter dated December 28, 2021, the UGC said that the ministry of education had written to the commission on November 30, 2021, stating that it had observed that some central universities have started several departments “without any assessment of the number of students interested in such courses”.

“Therefore, it is requested that you may conduct the courses based on the demand of the students and the number of students attending a particular course and do a rationalization of all Departments within the sanctioned number of students and teaching staff aligned with the number of students enrolled in such courses,” the UGC said in the letter addressed to the Registrars of all the 45 central universities.

The recent communication by the UGC was sent in continuation ministry of education note dated May 26, 2020, which stated that the ministry had fixed norms for the number of departments that can be opened in new universities in their initial five years keeping in mind the “number of students expected to join the particular course in the Department, future prospects/requirement of the course, new emerging fields etc.”

The opposition

Teachers from several central universities expressed concerns about the “rationalisation” of departments as advised by the UGC and said that it will gradually lead to the closure of several departments particularly those offering language and social science courses. The teachers’ groups also alleged that it will also cause job losses among the teaching fraternity.

The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), a group of teachers active in Delhi University, said, “This UGC advice will not only see small language and some social science departments closing down across universities and colleges and loss of jobs for teachers and scholars but also truncate growth of research in these areas. It will weaken these subjects at the school level too.”

The teacher's group said that the burden of this “rationalisation” by offering such courses online or closing these courses will immediately fall on ad-hoc teachers. “Any such move is unacceptable especially in DU, where 4500 teachers have been working on an ad-hoc basis for the last several years,” they said.

Explaining it further, Rajesh Jha, a political science professor at DU’s Rajdhani College and former member of the university’s executive council, said that several colleges in DU have already closed down the courses/departments of language courses.

For instance, DU’s Lady Shri Ram College, Miranda House, Hindu College, Khalsa College, and BR Ambedkar College have closed their Urdu departments in recent years citing “lack of enrollments”. Similarly, some colleges have closed down their Tamil, Bengali, and Sindhi departments citing similar reasons over the years.

“The UGC letter will further intensify the situation and lead to the closure of more such departments in the university. Academic activities cannot work based on the popularity of courses or the enrollment numbers. The UGC letter is making financial consideration more important than academic consideration,” Jha said.

“We are not saying that the universities should not promote popular courses but the ministry and the UGC should not curb the academic freedom of the universities. These are the academic decisions and so let the universities decide what courses they want to run. The availability of different departments and courses enrich the academic intellectual standard of any university. Besides, it will decrease the workload of teachers and eventually cause job loss,” Jha said.

Virender Singh Negi, a professor at DU’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh College and member of the right-inclined teachers’ group NDTF at the university, said that the UGC letter was against the spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. “NEP 2020 promotes interdisciplinary approach and expansion of departments and courses. The directive to offer courses on the basis of demand among students will derail this approach,” he said.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) general secretary Moushumi Basu said, “The aspiration of providing education for all can never be based on demand. Such a policy is based on a skewed utilitarian understanding of education. Besides, who will decide on what is the demand? It will become an excuse to shut down departments and it will mainly impact the social sciences and humanities courses.”

The rationale

Officials at the UGC rejected the allegations and termed the opposition as “irrational”. “The existing norms clearly state that the central universities should start new courses or departments after proper assessment of their demand among students. There have been instances where universities have started new courses and departments but there are few or zero enrollments. Such courses and departments cannot be encouraged because the UGC provides funds to the universities to run them. After observing all this, the ministry had written to the UGC and following which the December 28, 2021 letter was issued to all central universities,” said a senior official at the UGC, who wished not to be named.

DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said that the government advisory won’t impact the nature of the universities. “How will universities attract students without offering courses that are popular and in-demand? Universities also have to be attuned to the present market demands and 21st-century ideas,” he said.