New Delhi Apr 4 The Food and Drugs Administration of Punjab government last year seized drug formulations containing pregabalin worth ₹5.97 crore from 72 premises, Union Health Minister J P Nadda told the Lok Sabha on Friday. Widely abused neurological drug formulations worth over ₹ 5 cr seized in Punjab in 2024

Pregabalin is a widely abused neurological drug. The drug is used to treat epilepsy but some people use it for recreational purposes.

In a written response to a question, the minister also said that licenses of 12 firms were cancelled while licenses of 46 firms suspended and 11 complaints filed in the courts

"As informed by the Food and Drugs Administration , the government of Punjab is aware about the increasing misuse and trafficking of pharmaceutical drug pregabalin," he said.

In a letter on February 28, the Food and Drug Administration had issued instructions to drugs manufacturer, clearing and forwarding agents, wholesale chemists and retail sale chemists of the state to mandatorily submit information, report regarding the sale and purchase of pregabalin and other six types of drugs over and above sale and purchase of fixed limit in a single invoice to the drugs control officers of the area concerned.

Regulatory control over the sale and distribution of drugs is exercised through a system of licensing and inspection by State Licensing Authorities appointed by the state government.

SLAs are empowered to take action in case of violation of regulatory provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules 1945.

Isolated complaints are received from time to time on the sale of prescription drugs without prescription and the same are forwarded to the State Licensing Authorities concerned for appropriate action, Nadda said.

The Drugs Consultative Committee under Section 7 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 is the advisory committee to advise the Centre, state government and the Drugs Technical Advisory Board on any matter tending to secure uniformity throughout India in the administration of the Act.

The DCC in its 65th meeting held on December 20, 2024 deliberated the matter related to misuse of pregabalin and its preparation and its inclusion in Schedule H1 of Drugs Rules, 1945 to monitor the sale of drugs only on the prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner, Nadda said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.