Wife, daughter, 2 others arrested for killing man in Assam

Dibrugarh , A woman, her daughter, and two others were arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing a person in Dibrugarh district of Assam, police said.

According to a senior official, police arrested four persons in connection with the alleged murder of Uttam Gogoi alias Sankai, who was found dead at his residence at Lahon Gaon in Jamira.

"We have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of Uttam Gogoi. His wife, daughter and two others were arrested and brought to Borbaruah police station for investigation," Dibrugarh Senior Superintendent of Police V V Rakesh Reddy said.

The deceased person's daughter has confessed to having committed the crime, he added.

"We are investigating the matter and as per law, we will take action against all of them," Reddy said.

Residents of Barbaruah staged a protest in front of the Barbaruah police station, demanding strict punishment against the killers.

One of the accused is a friend of the woman's daughter, who is a minor and a student of class 9, another senior police officer said.

"It was a long-term plan to kill the man. They had also planned to kill him earlier, but somehow it did not succeed. They were finally successful in killing him in July. We are investigating to find out the exact cause of the murder," he said.

Deceased Gogoi's brother said that on July 25, around 8.30 am, the family was informed that Uttam had a pressure stroke.

"I immediately rushed to his residence and found that Uttam had died. We found a piece of his ear, and the umbrella was open. We thought that it was a dacoity incident when we found the cut marks on his ear," he said.

If my brother had died due to a pressure stroke, how could there be cut marks on his body? he asked.

"It was a pre-planned murder. We want strict punishment against the killers of my brother," he added.

According to police officials, Gogoi's wife and minor daughter plotted the murder by hiring two contract killers, both of whom are below the age of 18 years.

"The killers were reportedly paid several lakhs of rupees and gold jewellery to commit the crime," a policeman said.

