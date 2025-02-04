Wildlife conservators see rise in primate, jackal rescue cases  

The Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) in Bavdhan, managed by the RESQ Charitable Trust, an NGO partner with the Maharashtra forest department, reported a significant rise in cases where jackals and primates were admitted to the facility. Bonnet macaques rescued this month included individuals recovering from captivity-related distress, injuries from past trauma, and cases requiring medical intervention due to fractures or chaining. (SOURCED)

As many as 10 jackals and around 23 primates including langurs and bonnet macaques were admitted to the TTC in January. Electrocution and captivity illness are the major threats observed among these animals, said officials.

Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of Pune forest department, said, “We are seeing an increase in animals being treated due to electrocution. Although the measures are taken by farmers to prevent crops from wild boar attack, it is now affecting the wild animals.”

With regards to captive illness, I think more than a surge we should see it as an increase in reporting. “Earlier since the forest department did not have any facility to shelter the animals, they were kept in captivity at other places now that we have our separate facility and a team to manage the facility, the reporting of such cases has increased and all necessary efforts will be done gradually to protect all these animals,” said Mohite.

Seven jackal pups, rescued from two farms near Sangli during sugarcane harvesting last month were brought in after unsuccessful reunification attempts with their mothers. Now under orphan care, they are being raised for an eventual return to the wild, ensuring they can survive independently.

In another incident, an injured infant jackal, found near Satara alongside its sibling who did not survive, is now receiving treatment and care. Another orphaned pup, taken home by a farmer during harvesting, was rescued by the forest department and has been admitted for rehabilitation.

An adult jackal, rescued near Mumbai, is undergoing rehabilitation here as well. Despite missing a limb, it is adapting well.

Meanwhile, several langurs were admitted due to severe injuries, including electrocution and suspected trauma, while an orphaned neonate is under specialised care for eventual reintegration into the wild.

Bonnet macaques rescued this month included individuals recovering from captivity-related distress, injuries from past trauma, and cases requiring medical intervention due to fractures or chaining. These rescues underscore the ongoing threats primates face.

Neha Panchamiya, founder and president of RESQ Charitable Trust, said, “The cases of jackals and primates are coming in on a large number. This can be attributed to the increase in response to such cases and now people who rescue such animals from neighbouring districts as well send those animals to the TTC for treatment. There is no baseline data about the incidences, but surely the response has increased and hence we are seeing a surge in animal admission into our facility.”