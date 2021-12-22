Will approach SC for OBC quota in MP panchayat elections, says Shivraj Chouhan

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government and the Centre will approach the Supreme Court against its verdict striking down the quota for other backward classes (OBCs) in local body elections to ensure that the panchayat election announced earlier this month are held with reservation for OBCs, chief minister Shivraj Chouhan told the state assembly on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh are stated to be held in three phases on January 6, January 28 and February 16, 2022. The nomination process for the first phase has begun.

On Friday last, the Supreme Court stayed the election process on seats reserved for OBC in the local body polls and told the state to renotify OBC category seats as general due to a lack of empirical data.

During the discussion in the assembly on the top court’s verdict on Tuesday, Chouhan also blamed Congress leaders for approaching the Supreme Court in the first place that led to what he described as an injustice to the OBC population. “They were adamant about the cancellation of reservation which resulted in OBC reservation was struck down by the apex court,” the chief minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“But we will not allow this injustice. We will not allow panchayat elections without OBC reservation. The central government will move the court and we will also go to ensure OBC reservation in panchayat elections,” he added.

The chief minister was referring to a petition filed by some Congress leaders - senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha appeared for them in court - against the state ordinance in November to conduct panchayat elections as per rotation of reservation and delimitation in 2014. The Congress insisted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was wrong to have annulled the delimitation and reservation notification of 2019 issued when Kamal Nath was the chief minister.

Nath, now leader of opposition in the state assembly, sought to blunt Chouhan’s attacks, wondering why the advocate general was not able to persuade the court that OBC quota wasn’t an issue in Madhya Pradesh. “The state government also had the option of filing a review petition but BJP leaders are more interested in doing politics. But I urge the state government to move to the court to resolve this issue.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}