Will be easily accessible, says new Madras high court chief Justice

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari on Monday took oath here as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court and promised to render justice to the common man and remain easily accessible.

Governor R N Ravi administered the oath of office to Justice Bhandari in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and other dignitaries participated.

Ravi handed over the Warrant of Appointment issued by President Ram Nath Kovind appointing Acting Chief Justice Bhandari as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

Later, at the High Court premises, the CJ was accorded a warm welcome by members of the Bar and the Bench.

Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram, T N Bar Council chairman P S Amalraj, Madras High Court Advocates Association chief G Mohanakrishnan, Madras Bar Association president Kamalanathan and others offered felicitations.

In his reply, the CJ said he was so happy that he was made the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, one of the greatest and leading institutions in the country.

He also promised to render justice to the common man in the lower strata of the society. He was aware of the problems faced by the Bar, he said and added that he would do his best to solve them and would remain easily accessible.

Justice Bhandari, transferred from the Allahabad High Court, had taken oath as a judge of the Madras High Court on November 22, 2021. Born on September 13, 1960, Justice Bhandari enrolled himself as a lawyer in May, 1983.

He was appointed judge of the Rajasthan High Court in July, 2007 and transferred to Allahabad High Court in 2019.

Justice Sanjib Banerjee was the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court from January 4, 2021 to November 16, 2021. He was transferred to the Meghalaya HC.

At the Raj Bhavan, Governor Ravi, Chief Minister Stalin, former Chief Ministers, K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam greeted Justice Bhandari on him being sworn in as the Chief Justice.