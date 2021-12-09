‘Will be good if Congress, TMC approaches converge’: P Chidambaram in Goa

PANAJI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said it is important that all parties including Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress come together to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The former home minister’s call for convergence in approach comes amid tension between the two opposition parties after the Trinamool Congress continued to poach leaders and legislators from the Congress in Haryana, Goa and Meghalaya to expand its footprint.

At her meetings in Mumbai last month, she also floated the idea of an opposition front minus the Congress. “What is UPA? There is no UPA,” Banerjee told reporters after meeting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. The Congress brushed aside the remark, underlining that Banerjee didn’t have a locus standi to speak on UPA since she wasn’t a part of the grouping.

Asked to respond to Banerjee’s multiple jabs at the Congress in recent weeks, Chidambaram said Banerjee was a friend of his and hoped the parties could come together.

“She is a friend of mine. I have known her for over 20-25 years now. She has got a particular approach, we have an approach, it would be good for the country if the two approaches can converge,” said Chidambaram, also the Congress’s senior political observer for Goa said.

Banerjee’s party has announced that it will contest the Goa elections and has been working to build alliances with local regional parties and civil society groups ahead of assembly elections early next year. Among those seen as a potential Trinamool ally was Goa Forward Party’s Vijay Sardesai. But Sardesai sprung a surprise on Banerjee’s party last week when he tweeted photos of his meeting with Congres leader Rahul Gandhi and pledged his party’s support for the Congress.

Chidambaram said he felt that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s statement that all the erstwhile UPA parties must come together again and Congress should take initiative is “the correct statement”.

“I think he has made a very responsible statement. What he says is, we need a non-BJP opposition in the country and the Congress party must take the lead and bring together all the UPA parties. I think that is a very sensible statement. I fully agree with Sanjay Raut,” said Chidambaram, who is in the state to oversee the Congress’s electoral preparedness.

Asked about the alliance between the Goa Forward Party and the Congress for the 2022 Assembly polls in the coastal state, Chidambaram said “The word alliance is used indiscriminately... So far, we had one party leader (GFP chief) Vijai Sardesai who came to Delhi and said, “in order to defeat the BJP, my party offers support to the Congress’. Rahul Gandhi said we accept the support. All other details have to be discussed further,” Chidambaram said.

“We think that the Congress party is strong enough to defeat the BJP (in Goa). If other parties want to support the Congress, they are welcome to support the Congress. But the Congress party is strong enough to defeat the BJP in 2022,” he said.