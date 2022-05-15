'Will complete unfinished work...': Tripura CM Manik Saha's pledge after taking charge

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Sunday said his government has begun the work for the assembly elections scheduled next year, and he will prioritise completing the unfinished work of his predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb.

“We have already started working for Assembly elections in 2023. The upcoming election is not a challenge for us, it may be for the other party because. The work that PM Modi and Biplab Dev have done for the state, the same work will be continued,” news agency ANI quoted him, hours after he was sworn in as the chief minister.

The newly appointed chief minister also hailed his party for working for the people and not for elections, saying the "CM face" is only secondary for the party.

“CM face is secondary, for us, the only face we see is PM Narendra Modi's, we do all the work by keeping him in front, we are all soldiers and we work according to the decisions taken by the party. BJP does not work for elections, we work for the people,” he said.

Saha said his administration will leave no stone unturned in reaching out to the last person with benefits of the welfare schemes announced both by the Centre and the state, reported news agency PTI.

In his maiden media interaction after becoming the chief minister, Saha said, "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and Deb for handing over the baton to me. It is a big responsibility and I will discharge my duties with utmost care,"

Narrating his journey in the saffron party, he said, "I had joined the BJP in 2016 and started work as 'Prestha Pramukh' and worked as in-charge of booth management committee and state-level membership drive. I was given the target to achieve 3 lakh membership and I inducted double the number of people into the party," he said.

Saha said he has completed whatever work was assigned to him and since 2020, when he became the state party chief, he has strengthened the organisation at the grassroots level.

"I guess the party leadership was happy with my performance," the dentist-turned-politician said.

Saha joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting Congress. He was made party chief in 2020 and elected to Rajya Sabha in March this year.

(With agency inputs)

