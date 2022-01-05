Will continue padyatra even if lockdown is imposed: Karnataka Congress

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar Tuesday said even if the government imposes a lockdown, the Opposition party will take out the padayatra (political march) demanding implementation of Mekedatu project. The 10-day padayatra, scheduled to start from Mekedatu on January 9 morning, will culminate with a public meeting at Basavanagudi grounds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have information that BJP is attempting to stall the march citing Covid. The government may forcefully impose a lockdown too to stop us. But we would rather go to jail than drop the march,” Shivakumar told media.

“I have been charged with violations of Covid-19 guidelines and have been served summons. Chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai who violating restrictions and attended a wedding ceremony. What action has been initiated against him?” he asked.

He said the party will adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour during the rally. “The party has ordered one lakh masks. We have also been procuring sanitisers and a process is in place to sanitise all choultries and mutts along the route where we will be staying. Also, 100 doctors from the KPCC doctors’ cell and 10 mobile health check-up units will be deployed as well,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite the promises, Shivakumar’s Twitter handle on Tuesday released photos, where he could be seen standing with a large group of followers, without masks or mandatory social distancing.

On Monday, the Congress party took out a mammoth rally in Mysuru as a prelude to the padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru to build pressure on the BJP government in the State to start work on the project. Covid norms were followed during the rally as photographs of the gathering around Shivakumar and Siddarmaiah were released by the party after the event.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka health minister Sudhakar said the Congress will have to take responsibility if the infections in the state increase because of the padayatra. “It is good that they are doing it for implementation of the Mekedatu project which would provide drinking water to the city. The project was conveniently forgotten when they were in power for six years. They will have to take responsibility if the march causes the spread of infection,” he warned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to the health minister, Opposition leader Siddarmaiah said it was the government’s responsibility to contain the pandemic spread and they have failed at it. “Why would the cases in state increase if the government had taken strict measures? Since they have failed to do so, the cases are increasing. We will follow all precautions during the march. We are not doing this for politics but for people,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said the BJP questioning the Congress is just showing double standards. “When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was holding rallies in Uttar Pradesh, they didn’t have any concerns? Does Modi have a law of his own? Does Amit Shah have a different set of laws? Go tell them first,” said Siddaramaiah.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra in Chikkamagaluru said Congress should postpone the march considering the prevailing situation. “The opposition party has the freedom to organise such events but not when people’s lives are at stake,” he said. Karnataka cooperation minister ST Somashekar said, “In the interest of the people, the march should be deferred.”