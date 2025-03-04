Menu Explore
Will facilitate completing work on 2 cross-border rail links, Nepal tells India

ByRezaul H Laskar
Mar 04, 2025 09:18 PM IST

Both sides reviewed preparations for work to begin on the remaining sections of the two lines from Bijalpura to Bardibas and from the Nepal Custom Yard to Biratnagar

NEW DELHI: Nepal has assured India it will facilitate the early completion of work on remaining sections of the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar cross-border railway lines, which are being developed with grant assistance from New Delhi.

The external affairs ministry said the Nepali side assured that necessary facilitation will be provided for early commencement and completion of the work on the remaining sections of the railway lines (File)
The completion of these routes figured in the meetings of the India-Nepal Project Steering Committee and Joint Working Group, which were held in New Delhi during February 27-28 to review the implementation of cross-border railway links and bilateral cooperation in the railway sector.

Both sides discussed the work on the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar broad gauge railway lines and reviewed preparations for work to begin on the remaining sections of the two lines from Bijalpura to Bardibas and from the Nepal Custom Yard to Biratnagar, the external affairs ministry said on Tuesday.

“The Nepali side assured that necessary facilitation will be provided for early commencement and completion of the work on the remaining sections of the railway lines,” the ministry said in a statement.

The final location survey report for the Raxaul-Kathmandu broad gauge railway link, standard operating procedures (SOPs) for beginning passenger train services on the Janakpur-Ayodhya section and additional railway links were also discussed by the two sides.

Both sides agreed to enhance technical cooperation in the railway sector, including capacity building, logistic support and training of Nepali railway personnel.

The Indian delegation was led by Rohit Rathish, joint secretary (development partnership assistance-III) in the external affairs ministry and Pradeep Ojha, executive director (traffic transportation-freight) in the railways ministry, while the Nepali side was led by Sushil Babu Dhakal, joint secretary in the physical infrastructure and transport ministry.

