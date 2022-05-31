Will follow court orders in letter and spirit, says Nadda amid Gyanvapi row

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday appeared to distance itself from an effort by some Hindu petitioners to gain unhindered praying rights at the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi with party chief JP Nadda saying that it will follow the court’s order in letter and spirit.

Nadda also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said his eight years at the helm had changed the political culture of the country and made the administration determined to serve the underprivileged.

“The party talks of sanskritik vikas (cultural development), but this issue will be decided by the court and the Constitution and the BJP will follow the order in letter and spirit,” Nadda said. He was addressing the media on the eve of the eighth anniversary of the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre.

Nadda distanced the party from the controversial issue. “A resolution was passed in Palampur (during the meeting of the national executive) for the construction of the Ram Temple after that there been no such resolution,” he said.

This is the first time that the party, at its seniormost level, has publicly spelt out its stand on the raging debate over the efforts of some Hindu groups to “reclaim” what they see as temple land usurped by Islamic rulers. A section of BJP leaders have supported the Hindu groups.

His comments come amid a swirling debate on the issue, prompted by a petition by five Hindu women in Varanasi seeking unhindered rights to worship Hindu idols in the mosque complex. Their plea prompted a local court in April to order a survey of the premises and Hindu petitioners claimed that a shivling was found during the exercise. The local court ordered protection for the site. Days later, the top court refrained from interfering with the survey, but transferred the suit from the Varanasi civil judge to the district judge for deciding the mosque management committee’s objections against the inquiry.

The Muslim side claims that the structure is a fountain and the Hindu petition is barred by the 1991 Places of Worship Act, which locks the position or “religious identity” of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947 . Similar suits are pending in Mathura that claim that the Shahi Eidgah mosque was built by partially demolishing the Krishna Temple and hence the land should be returned to the Hindus.

In his address, the BJP president tried to dispel the perception that the BJP fostered majoritarian sentiment, owing to which minorities felt alienated, especially in states ruled by the party.

“We believe in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabha Vishwas…When we work politically, it is our endeavour to take everyone along. There are many types of people in a society. Some respond earlier, some later, some after decades and some respond after much time has passed. It depends on them. But our conduct is on the principle of a strong nation, one nation. This is clear and everyone will have an equal share,” he said.

To another question on the implementation of a uniform civil code, an issue that has been part of the BJP’s manifesto over the years; Nadda said some state governments were considering the issue and the Uttarakhand government had formed a committee to examine the possibility. He underlined that the BJP follows the principle of justice to all.

“… As far as we are concerned, we have been saying that everyone must be treated equally. Our broad outline is justice to all, appeasement of none. This is our basic principle, we are working in accordance with it,” the BJP president said.

The BJP president credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for changing the “political culture” of the country. “Today we see a responsible, proactive and pro responsive government. We see a government that is determined to serve the last man in the queue,” he said.

Lashing out at the previous governments, he said there was a culture of drafting and implementing schemes on paper and now under the PM’s supervision, last mile delivery of schemes is ensured.

“Today, it is clear Modi hai to mumkin hai (Modi makes it possible), and this is what the ordinary man says,” he said, adding that the policy of “appeasement, dynastic politics and casteism has been confronted and challenged. Policies are all inclusive and especially to empower the poor and the marginalised and the women.”

Flanked by Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur, Smriti Irani and senior party leaders Arun Singh and Tarun Chugh, Nadda said the hallmark of the Modi government was “seva, sushasan and garib kalyan” (service, good governance and welfare of poor).

A theme song to mark the Modi government’s anniversary that described it as the creator of modern India was also released on the occasion and a new module on the NaMO app that will allow people get information about the government schemes and legislators and lawmakers to gain perspective on how to ensure last mile delivery of policies.

