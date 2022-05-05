Will go to people with our poll symbol, not any CM candidate, says Telangana Congress chief Reddy

With just one-and-a-half year left for the assembly elections in Telangana, the Congress is gearing up for a do-or-die battle to wrest power from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Leading from the front, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and parliamentarian from Malkajgiri constituency Anumula Revanth Reddy is fighting against all odds, including resistance from the party seniors to his leadership.

The two-day visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Telangana on May 6 is expected to give the much-needed confidence to the party cadre.

In conversation with Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Reddy talks about his struggles, significance of Gandhi’s visit and how he hopes to consolidate his position and lead the party to victory in the next elections.

Excerpts from the interview:

The Congress in Telangana seems to be struggling from several inherent problems. How does Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Telangana impact the party’s prospects?

Rahul Gandhi’s visit will definitely give a lot of encouragement and enthusiasm to the party leaders and cadre. He will bring in cohesiveness in the party, which will help in collective team work. The disgruntlement, differences of opinion have been part of the party and I hope with his visit, everything will be set right.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Telangana will also give a lot of confidence to the people of Telangana, particularly the farming community which has suffered immensely during the eight years of the TRS regime. His public meeting at Warangal is focussed purely on agriculture sector; he will give moral strength to the farming community.

We will come out with a Warangal Declaration on the agriculture sector. While exposing the government’s failures, we want to tell what the Congress will do to the farmers, if given power.

You seem to have become more assertive after Rahul’s meeting with Telangana Congress leaders on April 4. How did you overcome resistance from seniors within the party?

The meeting with the top leader has certainly given me a lot of confidence and I got clarity on how to work with others and how to handle critical issues.

Rahul was serious about some of our leaders extending greetings to KCR (Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao) on his birthday. He told us clearly that KCR is our enemy and we don’t have to extend any courtesies toward him. He told everybody that the party is supreme and nobody is above the party workers. His words gave me psychological strength.

I don’t differentiate between seniors and juniors. I will take opinions from all, but implement what is best for the party. Being a captain, I have to make a final decision and everybody should follow the party hierarchy.

What do you think is the strength and weakness of the Congress in Telangana ahead of next year’s assembly elections?

I don’t think we have any weaknesses. We are strong enough to win elections. At times, we might have failed to display our strength. KCR might have displayed more strength, particularly in marketing himself. But he has now exhausted all his weapons, including Telangana sentiment. After hobnobbing with Andhra industrialists, spiritual and political leaders, he has lost the connection with the Telangana sentiment. Now, we are confident of proving our strength.

BJP seems to be emerging as a potential rival to the TRS after the Huzurabad by-poll. How is the Congress going to face this tough contest from both TRS and BJP?

Telangana never witnessed a straight fight in any election and there were only multi-cornered contests everywhere. But the people had chosen only between two contenders and ignored others. It was proved in all the four by-elections held after the 2019 general elections – at Huzurnagar, Dubbak, Nagarjunasagar and Huzurabad.

Now, the people have made up their mind to vote out the TRS. They will vote for only that party which they feel is a strong contender against the TRS. There are no better election strategists than voters. In my assessment, as the assembly elections approach, the BJP will be eliminated from the game. Despite the presence of other parties, the fight will be between TRS and Congress.

In the recent past, many smaller parties entered the political arena in Telangana – like YSR Telangana party, BSP, Aam Aadmi Party etc. Don’t you think they will split the anti-incumbency vote?

I don’t think so. In fact, these parties are helping enhance the anti-incumbency. They are creating a mood against the KCR government and the people will be motivated to think which is the right party to defeat the TRS. They will come to the Congress.

But KCR seems to be of the view that the TRS will cash in on the fight between two major national parties..

That is his wishful thinking. KCR is trying to project the BJP as the main villain so that he gets the hero image. In 2014, he projected Andhra people as villains; In 2018, he showed TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu as the villain and won the polls. Now, Andhra people or Chandrababu Naidu are no more issues. So, he is trying to portray BJP and Modi as villains.

In 2018, you joined hands with the TDP to form a grand alliance. Do you want to go alone this time or will you have any alliance with any other party?

It is too early to say anything about it and I am not authorised to take any decisions on fighting alone or forging alliances. The high command will take a call at the time of elections.

Whom do you think you will fight in the TRS? KCR or his son KTR (K T Rama Rao)?

I think KTR will be the face of the TRS in the next elections. KCR is like a demonetised ₹1,000 currency note, which once had high value but has become invalid now. KCR has lost his validity in Telangana also. He has a history, but no future. So, he will project his son, who is like a new ₹500 note, to sell the TRS to the people.

Who is the face of the Congress in Telangana, then?

The ‘hand’ symbol itself is the face of the Congress. We will go to the people with our election symbol only not any CM candidate.

