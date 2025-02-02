‘Will invest in people, economy, innovation’: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi Investment is one of the four “powerful engines” of growth, and the budget aims to invigorate private sector investments, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday while outlining the government’s plan to invest in people, economy and innovation. Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a post-budget press conference. (HT Photo)

As an engine of economic development, Sitharaman proposed multisectoral reforms encompassing public-private partnerships (PPP), support to states, an asset monetisation plan for 2025-2030, mining sector development, and support to domestic manufacturing.

The plan she unveiled was that each infrastructure-related ministry will come up with a three-year pipeline of projects that can be implemented in PPP mode, and states will be encouraged to initiate and seek support from the India Infrastructure Project Development Fund (IIPDF) scheme to prepare PPP proposals.

Sitharaman also announced setting up of an Urban Challenge Fund of ₹1 lakh crore to implement the proposals for cities as growth hubs, creative redevelopment of cities, and water & sanitation announced in the July 2024 budget. “This fund will finance up to 25% of the cost of bankable projects with a stipulation that at least 50% of the cost is funded from bonds, bank loans, and PPPs. An allocation of ₹10,000 crore is proposed for 2025-26,” she said.

In order to help the private sector in implementing PPP projects, the finance minister offered PM Gati Shakti data to them. “For furthering PPPs and assisting the private sector in project planning, access to relevant data and maps from the PM Gati Shakti portal will be provided,” she said.

PM Gati Shakti was launched in 2021 for integrated planning and implementation of infrastructure projects worth over ₹111 lakh crore in the next four-five years, which aims to expedite works on the ground and save costs. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an online “holistic governance” system for integrated planning and implementation of infrastructure projects.

In her budget speech, the finance minister announced help to states in infrastructure development, which in turn could attract private investments. She set aside an outlay of ₹1.5 lakh crore for the 50-year interest free loans to states for capital expenditure and incentives for reforms.

She also unveiled an asset monetisation plan for 2025-30. “Building on the success of the first Asset Monetisation Plan announced in 2021, the second Plan for 2025-30 will be launched to plough back capital of ₹10 lakh crore in new projects. Regulatory and fiscal measures will be fine-tuned to support the plan,” she said.

On mining sector reforms, Sitharaman said: “Mining sector reforms, including those for minor minerals, will be encouraged through sharing of best practices and institution of a State Mining Index.”

She also proposed that a policy for recovery of critical minerals be brought in soon, a facilitating the availability of critical minerals to support domestic manufacturing. “In the July 2024 budget, I had fully exempted BCD (basic customs duty) on 25 critical minerals that are not domestically available. I had also reduced BCD of two other such minerals to provide a major fillip to their processing especially by MSMEs. Now, I propose to fully exempt cobalt powder and waste, the scrap of lithium-ion battery, Lead, Zinc and 12 more critical minerals. This will help secure their availability for manufacturing in India and promote more jobs for our youth,” she said.

According to Sitharaman, the budget aims to initiate transformative reforms across six domains, mining being one. “During the next five years, these (six domains) will augment our growth potential and global competitiveness,” she said.

The other domains are taxation, power, urban development, the financial sector, and regulatory reforms.

Her decision to allow 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in insurancewas also one of the major decisions to attract investments and spur growth. She also focused her attention on the need for a model Bilateral Investment Treaties (BIT) to encourage sustained foreign investment and in the spirit of “first develop India”, and said the current model BIT will be revamped and made more investor-friendly.

Sitharaman said that the government will reform the pension sector by setting up a forum for regulatory coordination and development of pension products.

In order to streamline the financial sector, she spoke of simplification in the know-your customer (KYC) system. To implement the earlier announcement on simplifying the KYC process, the revamped Central KYC Registry would be rolled out in 2025, Sitharaman said.

She proposed easing the merger of companies. “Requirements and procedures for speedy approval of company mergers will be rationalised. The scope for fast-track mergers will also be widened and the process made simpler,” she said in the budget speech.