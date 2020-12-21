Will leave politics if someone tries to abolish MSP, says Haryana CM Khattar 

india

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 08:38 IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that if someone tries to do away with Minimum Support Price (MSP) then he will quit politics. Speaking at a public gathering in Haryana’s Narnaul, he reassured farmers as their protest on Delhi borders entered day 25 on Sunday. “MSP will always be there. If someone tries to abolish it, Manohar Lal Khattar will leave politics. MSP will not end,” he said. “MSP was there in the past, it is present now and it will remain in the future as well,” he added.

Also Read: Govt asks farmers to come for talks, spell out objections

Khattar’s statement came after he met with Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday and discussed the ongoing farmers’ issue. “A solution to this issue (farmers’ protest) should be found through discussion. I have said that this issue should be resolved soon. The Centre is ready to talk to the farmers over their issues related to the new farm laws clause by clause,” the Haryana CM told news agency ANI after the meeting.

While Khattar said that another round of talks between the Centre and farmers’ unions could be on the cards, Tomar urged the protesting farm unions to spell out their “apprehensions” about the three agricultural laws in greater detail. He said that this was needed to have focused discussions on specific issues and that their grievances currently “lacked clarity”. The minister also urged farmers to specify a date for talks.

Also Read: Amid farmers’ agitation, PM Modi pays surprise visit to gurdwara

According to Union home minister Amit Shah, Tomar was likely to hold talks with the protesting groups in a day or two. “I am not exactly aware of the timing but Tomar is likely to meet the representatives of farmers tomorrow or the day after to discuss their demands,” Shah said in a press conference in West Bengal on Sunday.

Farmers have been agitating on the borders of the national capital since November 26 against the recently enacted Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.