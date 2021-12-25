Will make Punjab peaceful if AAP voted to power: Arvind Kejriwal

GURDASPUR: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will work on five points to make Punjab peaceful and rid it of drugs menace, party’s national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday, while alleging a conspiracy behind the recent cases of sacrilege and explosion in the poll-bound state.

“Our first step will be to ensure corruption-free recruitment of police officers in the state… so that a peaceful atmosphere is created,” Kejriwal said while addressing a poll rally at Hanuman Chowk in Gurdaspur.

His party’s second step, Kejriwal said, will be to order a thorough probe into all important cases, including Bargari sacrilege and bomb blasts. He added that his party would ensure that no sacrilege of any religion happen in future.

The AAP chief said his third step would be to protect Punjab’s border with Pakistan. “We will protect the border so that no terrorist enters the state. We will also ensure that are no smuggling of drugs from across the border,” he said.

“Our fourth step will be to provide high-tech technology to the border security force (BSF) and the Punjab police to tackle the threat of drones being used for smuggling of narcotics and weapons from across the border. During our government’s tenure, the BSF and police will not face any problem while gunning down the drones,” Kejriwal said.

He said his fifth step would be to provide maximum security to all religious places. “We will make a separate police force to protect all gurdwaras, deras, temples and masjids of Punjab,” he said.

Talking about the latest sacrilege incidents and the Ludhiana bomb blast, Kejriwal said, “I was saddened after hearing the news of Ludhiana bomb blast… Few days ago, there were cases of sacrilege. Such incidents before polls are being done under a conspiracy to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the state. It is the handiwork of a few people,” claimed Kejriwal.

He also hit out at chief minister Charanjit Singh Channni-led Punjab government, calling it “weak”. “There is a weak government in Punjab. Their party leaders are fighting amongst themselves.”

He added that Punjab needs an honest strong government which can act against those indulging in conspiracies.

He also alleged the person who attempted sacrilege at the Golden Temple must have been sent by someone influential to foment tension and added that such incidents will “keep taking place until a strong government takes over”.

The AAP chief also slammed the Congress on the drug menace in the state, saying the government, during the previous poll campaign, had promised to wipe out the mafia within a month of forming the government. “During five years, only one FIR is registered and CM Channi and (state Congress chief) Navjot Singh Sidhu are boasting about it,” he said, referring to the FIR registered by the Punjab police against former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on the basis of a 2018 status report of a probe into the drug racket. “It is only a political stunt,” said Kejriwal.

He said if his party’s government comes to the power in 2022, they will eradicate drugs in six months. “We have Kunwar Vijay Pratap like honest officers and we won’t be running a dramatic government.”

He also spoke about his government’s development in Delhi. “In Delhi, government schools have become models. When our government was formed, the condition of government schools was deplorable. In five years, we worked hard to make government schools like private schools... If the people of Punjab want good schools, they should vote for AAP. The teachers of Punjab also want to change the atmosphere of Punjab schools, but the government is not supporting them.”

Meanwhile, chief minister Channi dared the AAP chief to perform in Delhi before “promising moon” in Punjab.

“The AAP chief is eyeing the wealth of Punjab due to which he is building castles in air to attract people,” Channi said, while addressing a gathering after dedicating a bridge from Talwara Jatta to Simbli Gujran to the people.

He dared Kejriwal to announce cheap power and petrol to residents of Delhi on line of what the Punjab government has done. “The AAP leadership should understand one simple thing that proud Punjabis will not allow any outsider to rule them,” Channi said, adding his government is providing cheapest petrol and diesel in entire northern region.