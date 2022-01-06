Will Mumbai see a huge spike in Covid cases in 10 days? What scientists say

Mumbai is expected to cross 20,000 Covid cases on Thursday, Maharashtra Covid task force member Dr Shashank Joshi said urging the citizens to mask up and avoid unnecessary travel. India is seeing an exponential rise in the number of daily Covid infections, contributed by the huge spike being recorded by the states. Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 26,538 fresh Covid cases; the tally in Mumbai was 15,166. The city is likely to add around 20,000 cases on Thursday, Dr Joshi said on his social media.

Analysing the case trajectory of Mumbai, IIT professor Manindra Agarwal said the current parameter values suggest that a peak is going to take place around January 15, which is around 10 days away. "Need to wait for a few more days for parameters to stabilise (of course, if lockdowns are imposed, it will change the parameters again)," Agarwal wrote on his social media. According to his projection, Mumbai will record over 25,000 daily infections between January 15 and January 20. In the last week of January, the curve will start to be flattened and in the middle of February, the number of cases will again go below 5,000. Agarwal, however, said India's trajectory is rising faster than it was projected earlier.

The threats of more restrictions in Mumbai loom large as cases are now projected to reach beyond 20,000. Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said a lockdown will be necessary if the daily Covid-19 cases in the city cross 20,000. Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said 100% lockdown is not required in the state as hospitalisation has not gone up.

Maharashtra health department on Thursday said there is no consideration of lockdown as of now. Further lockdown-like restrictions will be considered only if the medical oxygen demand goes beyond 800 metric tonnes per day.

The Union health ministry has noted that the increase of Covid-19 cases in the country is exponential with Omicron emerging as the dominant strain in cities.

Scientists and experts are saying that the coming few weeks are crucial. As seen in other countries, the Omicron-driven surge is not staying for long. Since a surge has already begun in India, experts think it will peak in the coming two weeks and then will gradually die down.

Niti Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul said, "In Denmark, the UK and South Africa, cases started declining within a month or a month and a half. We cannot say this clearly for our population. How it behaves will depend on past infections, the vaccination status and our own characteristics and population density. It cannot be extrapolated that just like the cases behaved there within a month, it will happen here also."

"Saying it at this stage that it will go on till which point and for how long will be premature. If any scientific data comes, we will share it. I would not venture into that except to say that like the previous waves, different parts of our nation will be in different stages. It starts in some states and then goes on and on. We are watching the dynamics of the pandemic carefully," Dr Paul added.

