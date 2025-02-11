Will not move top court in Muda case: Petitioner

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna has decided not to escalate the Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) case, involving chief minister Siddaramaiah, to the Supreme Court for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation. Social activist Snehamayi Krishna has decided not to escalate Muda case, involving chief minister Siddaramaiah, to the Supreme Court for a CBI investigation. (PTI PHOTO)

Krishna had previously approached the Karnataka high court, urging a CBI probe into allegations concerning a land allotment to the chief minister’s wife, BM Parvathi. However, the high court dismissed his plea and upheld the ongoing inquiry by the Lokayukta.

Addressing the media, Krishna clarified his stance, saying, “It is fair that many of you have been questioning me about approaching the Supreme Court to transfer the Muda case to the CBI.” He added, “After reading the high court’s verdict, I spent two days reviewing the evidence in my possession, consulting with some close legal experts and well-wishers, and reflecting on my past legal battles before arriving at a decision.”

“Instead of delaying the case further by approaching the Supreme Court, I have gained confidence that, irrespective of the Lokayukta’s findings, I can prove my allegations in court based on the evidence I possess and will gather,” he said. “Therefore, while retaining the right to appoint lawyers if necessary, I have decided to personally present the evidence before the court, argue the case as a party in person, and ensure that the accused are punished as soon as possible.”

Krishna has also called upon the Lokayukta police to adhere to a Supreme Court ruling while conducting its probe. In a letter to the Lokayukta SP in Mysuru, he questioned why those claiming ownership of the 3.14-acre plot had not sought compensation for over 14 years after Muda developed the land. He highlighted a Supreme Court judgment which stated that if a claimant fails to seek compensation or challenge the acquisition within 12 years, they lose their right to the land.

Krishna urged the Lokayukta police to examine why Muda officials did not apply this ruling to prevent the granting of 14 alternative sites to Parvathi. He contended that such scrutiny could reveal further misconduct in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka high court has prolonged the stay on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) summons to Parvathi, and minister Bhairati Suresh in relation to the Muda case. The court, hearing their plea for the summons to be quashed, has postponed further proceedings to February 20, extending the stay order until then. This decision offers temporary relief to both Parvathi and Suresh.

Representing the ED, Solicitor General Arvind Kamath argued that judicial intervention in the summonses issued by ED was unwarranted, citing a recent Supreme Court verdict that does not necessitate summoning accused individuals.

Conversely, Suresh’s counsel, CV Nagesh, argued that the ED’s inquiries had intruded upon the privacy of minister’s family and employees. He added that Suresh had no connection to the allocation of the 14 sites and had never held a position in Muda, rendering the ED’s summons legally untenable.

When asked if the Opposition would move the Supreme Court since the activist has backdown, a senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity said that no decision on the matter has been taken. “The party high command will take the decision. The party is not a petitioner in the case. So, legal aspects have to be looked at,” said the leader.