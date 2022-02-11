Will play national role to ‘break BJP bastion’ in Delhi, says KCR

Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday declared that he would play a major role in the national politics and break the bastion of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi.

Addressing a huge rally at Yashwantapur in Jangaon district in the evening, KCR warned of a revolt from the people of Telangana if Prime Minister Narendra Modi made any attempt to play with their sentiments, in a reference to Modi’s comments in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday on the “unscientific” bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh to carve out the separate Telangana state.

He said the people of Telangana had fought tooth and nail to achieve separate statehood. “If anybody makes any attempt to sabotage it, we shall see that he would have no address to survive,” he warned.

The chief minister said the TRS had the courage and strength to pull down Modi from power and elect somebody else who would give Telangana what was due to it under the AP State Reorganisation Act.

KCR, as the chief minister is known, recalled that the people of Siddipet constituency had elected him to the state assembly and he had achieved separate statehood to Telangana. “The TRS fought many battles and emerged victorious. If you bless me and send me to national politics, I am ready to break into the Delhi fort,” KCR said.

He asked the people whether he should play a decisive role in the national politics and the audiences cheered him and waved their hands indicating a “yes.”

Stating that he is the tiger of Telangana, the TRS chief said he was not scared of the hollow threats from the BJP leaders. “If the BJP leaders dare touch me, they would be reduced to ashes,” the TRS chief warned.

He said his government had been maintaining restraint and had not entered into any confrontation with the Modi government for the last eight years. “We have grown into a No. 1 state in the country without getting any help and support from the Centre,” he pointed out.

He said the Centre had failed to fulfil many of the promises made to Telangana at the bifurcation of the combined Andhra Pradesh, such as railway coach factory and steel plant. Not a single irrigation project in the state was given national project status. “We have adjusted ourselves with whatever little we have got from the Centre. Yet, the Modi government is trying to create problems for us. We are not going to tolerate anymore,” he said.

The chief minister warned the Modi government against cheating the farmers in the name of electricity reforms. “Under any circumstances, we shall now allow fixing of electric motors for the agriculture pump sets. We shall resist any such move, even at the cost of our lives. The farmers of Telangana should be wary of the ill intentions of the Modi government in introducing electricity reforms,” he said.

Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay ridiculed the chief minister’s statement that he would play a role in the national politics. “He is an invalid coin in his own home state. Who will care him at the national level?” Sanjay asked.

He reminded that despite KCR offering money bags for the anti-BJP parties in the ongoing elections in five states, none of these parties had invited him for campaigning. “It clearly shows he has no value at all at the national level,” he said.

The state BJP chief said KCR had been talking about his entry into national politics for the last seven years. “He met DMK chief M K Stalin, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and others. Nobody has taken him seriously. How can he expect to break the Delhi bastion?” he asked.

