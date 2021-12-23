Will probe ‘anti-minority’ speeches by right-wing outfits: Uttarakhand police

Haridwar/Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police said on Wednesday it would inquire into alleged speeches made against religious minorities by members of right-wing organisations at the three-day Dharma Sansad held December 17-19 in Haridwar.

The move comes after video clips of the speeches were circulated widely on social media, drawing flak from several corners. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of these videos.

The speeches allegedly made at the event held from December 17-19, includes one participant saying he wished to become Nathuram Godse and shoot then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Another participant warned Haridwar administration that they would vandalise hotels and commercial establishments where Christmas celebrations are held. Another speaker could be heard targeting religious minorities.

Uttarakhand director general of police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said on Wednesday, “As of now, the police haven’t received any complaint against the speeches made by participants in the event. However, the police would look into them and take action as per law.”

One of the seers at the event could be allegedly seen passing objectionable statements against former PM Manmohan Singh. He cited a statement made by Singh in Parliament, which however, could not be heard in the video.

He then said, “Ye humare pradhan mantri sahab sansad me bole the. Aur maine jab ye padha na paper me to hua mann me ki kaash mai bhi saansad hota aur haath me revolver hota, aur mai Nathuram Godse ho jata. Aur apni 6 ki 6 goliyan Manmohan Singh ki chaati me laga deta. (This was said by our PM in the Parliament. And when I read about it in the newspaper, I just wished that if I would have been an MP there holding a revolver, then I would have become Nathuram Godse and put all the six bullets in him inside the Parliament).”

During the same event, some seers also made objectionable statements against religious minorities.

One of them targeted a particular minority community saying swords were not enough to kill them and people needed much better weapons.

Supporting the call to disrupt chirstmas celebrations, Shri Akhand Parshuram Akhada has also pitched in and threatened of protests if hotels and restaurants continue with their plans to celebrate.

“Sanatan Dharma regards Ganga as a deity. Hindus should ensure they observe and promote Sanatan Dharma and not other religions. We oppose such celebrations in a non- violent manner,” said akhada founder Adheer Kaushik.

Another outfit Kali Sena has also warned of legal action against those establishments which celebrated Christmas. “Haridwar is a religious city where any celebrations of other religions are not apt. We seek cooperation, otherwise we will file a complaint at police stations against such hotel owners” said Vikas Chauhan, state president of Kali Sena.

Former chief minister and Congress national general secretary Harish Rawat termed the speeches “highly condemnable and objectionable.”

“It is shocking and hurtful that someone can use such words against a man like former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who is the epitome of sobriety and a thorough Gandhian. He might have never said anything which hurt any other person. Despite that, if anyone thinks of killing him, then it is upto the people of country to think where we are heading towards?” said Rawat.

He added, “More hurtful was the fact that such speeches were made near Maa Ganga who might be thinking how can someone say something so objectionable against others.”

The BJP meanwhile, distanced itself from the statement made by the seers against former PM Singh and minorities.

Party state vice-president Devendra Bhasin said, “BJP has nothing do with the statements made by the participants of the event. Having said that, party also never supports violence against anyone.”

Haridwar police have assured hoteliers and restaurant owners of maintaining law order in the city during Christmas. “Police will ensure of maintenance of law and order with adequate security so that peaceful Christmas celebrations can be held here,” said SP (city) Swatantra Kumar.