India News / 'Will put students' lives at risk': Mamata Banerjee urges Centre to postpone JEE, NEET

‘Will put students’ lives at risk’: Mamata Banerjee urges Centre to postpone JEE, NEET

The Ministry of Education gave directive to conduct JEE from September 1 to 6, and NEET on September 13.

india Updated: Aug 24, 2020 12:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has appeal to Centre to assess risk and postpone JEE, NEET exams until the situation is conducive again.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has appeal to Centre to assess risk and postpone JEE, NEET exams until the situation is conducive again.(Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)
         

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday requested the Centre for the second time to postpone NEET and JEE 2020 in view of Covid-19 crisis in the country. If the exams are conducted as scheduled, it would put students’ lives at risk, said the CM in a tweet.

“In our last video conference with PM Modi, I had been vocal against the UGC guidelines mandating completion of terminal examinations in Universities/Colleges by the end of September 2020, which had a huge potential to put student lives at risk,” Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

“With the Education Ministry’s directive to conduct NEET, JEE 2020 in Sept, I would again appeal to Centre to assess risk and postpone these exams until the situation is conducive again. It’s our duty to ensure a safe environment for all our students,” Mamata Banerjee’s tweet further read.

Despite opposition from several quarters to postpone the national level entrance exams for professional courses, the ministry of education gave directive to conduct JEE from September 1 to 6, and NEET on September 13.

Some students even approached the Supreme Court but it refused to interfere in the exam schedule.

Meanwhile, India on Monday reported over 61,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 836 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 3,106,349, including 2,338,036 recovered patients.

Sonia Gandhi asks CWC to ‘relieve her as interim party chief’
Red category rain warning issued for Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch
LIVE: Weakening the high command is weakening the party, says AK Antony
Military option on table if talks fail: Rawat on China
‘Will put students’ lives at risk’: Mamata Banerjee urges Centre to postpone JEE, NEET
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in coma, sister Kim Yo-jong to take over: Reports
Gold prices fall for 4th straight day, down over Rs 4,000 from month high
Explained: What started dissent in Congress?
