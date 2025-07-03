Mumbai, Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam on Thursday said he would resign immediately if Shiv Sena MLC Anil Parab presents evidence to support his allegations of the minister's interference in sand smuggling cases. Will resign if my interference in sand smuggling cases proved: Minister

Parab's allegations are "100 per cent politically motivated" and if he fails to submit the proof, he should tender a public apology, the minister of state for home and revenue told reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex.

Kadam also said he was considering a breach of privilege motion against Parab, and maintained he has taken strict action against the sand mafia since assuming charge of his ministry.

Earlier this week, Parab, while speaking in the legislative council, alleged interference by the MoS for Revenue, without naming him, in sand smuggling cases.

"If Anil Parab can produce any proof that I stopped action in a sand smuggling case or asked officials not to act, I won't wait for his demand, I will resign on my own," the minister said.

Accusing Parab of bypassing due procedure while making the allegations, Kadam said the claims lacked detail and were politically motivated.

"Parab has not mentioned which district or village I am supposed to have intervened in. He has only given vague information. He claims there is CCTV footage of me stopping a vehicle. I challenge him to submit it. If he fails, he should tender a public apology," he said.

Kadam maintained he has been in public life for over two decades without any accusations against his conduct.

"If Parab fails to provide documentary evidence, he must apologise publicly," he said.

Responding to a question, Kadam said he was considering a breach of privilege motion against Parab.

"Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has already asked Parab to furnish evidence. If he doesn't present it before the end of the current session, I will raise the matter with the council chairperson," he added.

