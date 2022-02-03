‘Will skip dinner, not wear my turban till I oust Cong in Rajasthan’: Satish Poonia

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Thursday said that he will not wear a ‘safa’ (turban) or a garland, and would also skip dinner until the BJP comes to power in the state and the ruling Congress is ousted.

“I have taken a pledge a long time ago that I will wear a safa and garland only after ousting the anti-farmer and anti-youth Congress government from Rajasthan in 2023. I will, also, not have dinner till 2023,” Poonia said at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh town.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held in 2023.

“We have full faith that the BJP government will come to power in Rajasthan in 2023 with a thumping majority with an efficient strong leadership and people-friendly policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

The Rajasthan BJP chief has been addressing election rallies in Uttar Pradesh for the last two days.

Poonia also expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power in Uttar Pradesh with a significant mandate due to the able leadership of PM Modi and the welfare policies of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

He said Yogi Adityanath had strengthened law and order in Uttar Pradesh and ended hooliganism and ensured the safety of women.

Reacting to Poonia’s statement, cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, “The people aren’t dying to garland him and make him wear a safa. This is the voice of arrogance and they have no right to say such things as they haven’t done anything for the people.”

The minister said the people will not forgive the BJP. The Budget announced by the Centre has disappointed people, who are suffering due to rising inflation and unemployment. “They should end this drama and apologise to the people,” he said.

In 2017, former Congress chief Sachin Pilot too had taken a vow of not wearing a safa till the party forms its government in Rajasthan. It was a vow, Pilot had said, he took after the drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan. “Sometime in August 2014, I took a resolution that I won’t wear a Rajasthani safa until Congress forms government again in the state,” Pilot had told HT.

