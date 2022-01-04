Will take call on more Covid restrictions in state this week: Karnataka CM Bommai

The Karnataka government is likely to impose more restrictions to stop spread of Covid-19, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday. The state cabinet will decide in this regard later this week after consulting experts, he said.

“We are monitoring both Covid and Omicron situation. It is spreading at a very fast pace in the country, in the state and in neighbouring states, so we need to have a discussion with experts. In this regard I will have a discussion with experts tomorrow (Tuesday),” Bommai said.

“Having the experience of managing the earlier two waves, we have already asked the experts to recommend containment measures, with limited impact on daily lives of the people,” he said.

The chief minister also urged the people of the state to show self-control and follow the Covid-19 guidelines. The Karnataka government has already imposed containment measures like “night curfew” from 10 pm to 5 am from December 28 till January 7 morning to fight the spread of the infection.

Witnessing a further surge in daily Covid-19 cases, Karnataka on Monday reported 1,290 fresh infections and 5 deaths, taking the count to 30 10,847 and the death toll to 38,351. Out of the new cases, 1,041 were from Bengaluru Urban as the city saw 134 discharges and 3 deaths. The total number of active cases is now 11,345.

The last time Bengaluru reported over 1,000 daily Covid cases was in July.

Even though the cases in the city are on the rise, hospitalisations have been limited say government data and officials of the hospitals in the city.

Dr H M Srikanth Helawar, nodal officer for Covid-19 at Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, said according to government data, there have been 296 admissions to private hospitals and 38 admissions to government hospitals in the last 15 days. “Most of the people admitted are above the age of 45 and they have mild symptoms. They have been allotted general beds and they are being monitored since their blood oxygen levels were dropping,” he said.

Meanwhile, ten more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, health minister K Sudhakar said on Monday. This takes the state’s Omicron tally to 76.

“Ten new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 2nd taking the tally to 76. Bengaluru (reported) 8 cases (of which 5 are international travellers) while Dharwad (logged) 2 cases,” Sudhakar said in a tweet.

The country’s first two Omicron cases were detected in the state on December 2.

According to the state health department, among the 10 new cases, two are children and the rest are all adults who are fully vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine. The cases include international travellers like a 19-year-old male from the US, a 40-year old female from Belgium, a 46-year old male from Dubai, two 49-year old females from Dubai.

Rest are a 13-year old female primary contact of Omicron positive international traveller, 42 and 65-year old females travelled from Mumbai, 14 and 53-year old females who are contacts of COVID positive cases.

Most of the cases are currently asymptomatic and are under hospital isolation. While for two cases 14 and 53-year-old females who are contacts of COVID positive cases- the department said, “They are currently healthy, asymptomatic discharged hence inactive and in-home quarantine, as part of recovery.” The primary and secondary contacts of all these cases have been traced and tested.