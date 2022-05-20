'Will take care...:' J&K L-G Manoj Sinha's assurance to Kashmiri Pandits

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday urged the Kashmiri Pandit community living in the Kashmir Valley not to leave, while assuring that the J&K administration will take care of their concerns of safety.

"We will take care of all concerns of the Kashmiri Pandits including their security. My request to them is to have patience. People of Kashmir also want that the multi-religious culture and harmony should continue. We will try to resolve whatever problems that have been brought to my notice," news agency PTI quoted the L-G.

Sinha's assurance comes in wake of the massive outrage and fear among the members of Kashmiri Pandit community, who are concerned about their safety after a Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat was gunned down by terrorists in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district on May 10. Bhat was the second Kashmiri Pandit to have been killed by the terrorists in last seven months. His killing had triggered massive protests across the union territory.

Sinha's statement comes on a day when Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar along with additional director general of police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh handed an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for financial assistance to Rahul Bhat's family.

“The government has sanctioned the compassionate appointment of Meenakshi Raina, wife of late Rahul Bhat of Sangrampora Beerwah Budgam. She has been appointed in the government higher secondary school, Nowabad, Jammu (school education department) on compassionate grounds,” an official said.

When asked about statements made by mainstream J&K leaders like Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti who alleged that the security situation in the valley was deteriorating, the lieutenant governor said," The SIT is investigating the matter. Once the report comes, we will examine it. Every resident of Kashmir, including minorities and Kashmir Pandits, have a right to remain safe and we are making efforts in this direction," he said.

