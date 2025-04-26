Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday called upon the candidates from the state who cleared the civil service exam to strive and win peoples' hearts. Win peoples’ hearts, serve with integrity, fortitude: TN CM tells civil servants

You should serve with integrity and fortitude for social justice and the upliftment of the poor, he advised and took pride that a majority of the candidates, who cracked the exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission 2024, underwent coaching through the 'Naan Mudhalvan Tittam' of the DMK government.

Nearly 50 among the 57 candidates from Tamil Nadu who cracked the exam were trained under the 'Naan Mudhalvan Tittam'. Among the 50, 18 were toppers.

"Tamil Nadu has its own unique identity. IAS and IPS officials of TN cadre are held in high regard. And if they are from the state, then their stature increases," Stalin, who presided over a government function to felicitate the successful candidates, said.

He advised them to motivate others to pursue civil service as a career. "Now you are qualified to serve society, and help people. Your efforts should be oriented towards development. Use them well. You will become role models to others," he said, congratulating them.

Also, he said, upon their induction as officers, they should aim to capture the hearts of the people. "Strive for social justice, uplift the poor, and serve with integrity and fortitude. People will never forget you if you work in this spirit," Stalin said.

The 'Naan Mudhalvan Tittam' was launched on his birthday in 2022, aiming to achieve renaissance in education, the chief minister said, and expressed joy over the outcome of this initiative.

"The Naan Mudhalvan Tittam was crafted to prepare the students to meet their aspirations and develop in their lives. We have launched numerous other schemes such as the breakfast scheme for school children, Pudhumai Penn Thittam, Tamil Pudhalvan Thittam, and Kalloori Kanavu Thittam, for the future wellbeing of the students," he said.

The 'Naan Mudhalvan Thittam' covers assistance of ₹7,500 for 10 months to 1,000 aspirants, a cash incentive of ₹25,000 to those who clear the preliminary level and prepare for the main exam in addition to necessary coaching.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Human Resources Minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, and other officials participated.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.