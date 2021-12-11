Wing Commander Prithvi Singh cremated with state honours in Agra

With moist eyes, family, friends and others bade adieu to Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan in Agra on Saturday. Chauhan was cremated with full state honours at Tajganj crematorium in the afternoon. His daughter Aradhya, 12, and son Aviraj, 7, lit the pyre.

A resident of Saran Nagar locality in Agra, Chauhan, 42, died in Wednesday’s chopper crash in Tamil Nadu in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 10 others also lost their lives.

Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of the Indian Air Force (IAF) officer reached Agra airport where Union minister of state for law and justice Prof SP Singh Baghel, IAF officials, Agra DM Prabhu N Singh and SSP Sudhir K Singh paid their tribute to the departed soul.

Emotions ran high when Chauhan’s wife Kamini Singh Chauhan wife reached the coffin wrapped in the Tricolour. She stood composed as she guided her son and daughter who offered floral tribute to the mortal remains of their father.

Then the mortal remains of the IAF officer were taken to his house in a military truck. All along the 8-km stretch from the airport to Saran Nagar, locals showered flower petals on the vehicle as a mark of tribute to the departed soul. A large number of people had gathered outside Chauhan’s house to pay their last respects to him.

Family, friends and relatives were in tears as Chauhan’s aged father Surendra Singh, 74, and mother Susheela Singh, 70, broke down once the IAF personnel entered their house carrying Chauhan’s mortal remains on their shoulders. Later, the funeral procession was taken out in which people in large numbers took part.