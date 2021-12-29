Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Winter chill: Mercury set to plunge across northwest India


Visitors are seen on a boat amid dense fog near Yamuna Bazaar in New Delhi last weekend. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT)
Updated on Dec 29, 2021 10:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius across northwest India over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. It also said that dense fog is likely in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh until January 1.

The IMD said a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is lying over Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir while a trough is running from the Madhya Pradesh to Bihar across Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

A cyclonic circulation was separately lying over Uttar Pradesh. Under the influence of these systems, light and moderate, isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall is likely in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall was also likely in Uttar Pradesh.

Light to moderate, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim until Thursday.

Isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorm are also likely in Madhya Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cold wave conditions are likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan until January 2.

