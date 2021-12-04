Bills to extend tenures of CBI, ED directors introduced in Lok Sabha

The Union government on Friday introduced two bills in the Lok Sabha to extend the terms of directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) up to five years, from the current two years, even as the Opposition alleged that the amendments were done with “mala fide” intentions.

Union minister of state for personnel Jitendra Singh introduced The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill 2021 and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill 2021, and defended the amendments by saying that the “upper limit” in the tenures of the two services will not only maintain independence but also provide “continuum” in sensitive cases and legal processes like extradition of fugitives.

A statement of object and reasons for the two bills said that money-laundering and corruption activities are often interlinked and unravelling the nexus through ED and CBI has not only become complex, but also has international ramifications.

“Thus, investigation of such crimes requires the two investigating agencies to have robust processes and senior personnel in position for sufficiently long tenures. As such, enhancing capacity and resources for continuing oversight by the senior officers, especially the heads of the two agencies, is fundamental to the proposed re-strengthening,” it said.

The bills also said that the heads of the two central agencies are an integral part of the concerted global actions against corruption and money-laundering and any legal provision or service rule restricting their tenure may prove to be “counterproductive”.

The government also cited the conditions of United Nation Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to prevent corruption, combat money laundering and terror financing, which demands India to significantly enhance its capacity and resources in the agencies.

“The positive outcome in India’s mutual evaluation (at FATF) is critical for the financial future of the country,” the bills said, pointing that major countries already had an established practice of longer tenures.

The government further justified its move of bringing in two ordinances, last month, to empower itself to post the chiefs of the two premier investigating agencies for up to five years, saying “Parliament was not in session and there was an immediate need of legislation”.

Singh said the ordinances were necessitated as Parliament remained disrupted. “Should the government stop working if the House doesn’t work,” he asked.

Opposing the bills, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the extensions were flagrant disregard of the Supreme Court observations. The Thiruvananthapuram MP said the apex court had made it clear that the extension of tenure granted to officers who have attained the age of superannuation should be done only in rare and exceptional cases and the government move was “mala fide”.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Saugata Roy contended that the two agencies were two arms of the government used to harass Opposition leaders.

Congress members K Suresh, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and RSP member N K Premachandran also opposed the introduction of the bill. The members said piecemeal extensions would lead to officers’ loyalty to the government.

The ED director is appointed by the central government on the recommendation of a committee chaired by the central vigilance commissioner and members comprising vigilance commissioners, home secretary, secretary DOPT and revenue secretary.

The CBI chief is selected on the basis of the recommendation of a committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the Chief of Justice of India and the leader of the Opposition.