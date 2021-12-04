Winter session: No disruption in Rajya Sabha but protests continue over MPs’ suspension

New Delhi: There was no let up in the acrimony between the government and the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha over the suspension of 12 lawmakers for the remainer of the winter session, but the differences did not come in the way of proceedings in the Upper House on Friday.

Neither side, however, climbed down from its respective position -- the government repeated the demand for an apology from the opposition MPs over the conduct during the monsoon session, while the latter remained defiant about their angst at the suspension.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal lashed out at the Opposition for refusing to apologise, and said that some “provocative statements” made by leaders of some political parties whose members were involved in the “ugly scenes” witnessed in the House seemed to suggest that they endorsed the behaviour.

“…The behaviour of the members outside the House even during these last few days, the way the leaders of the parties have been saying, ‘maafi kis baat k’i (apology for what), it seems as if they endorse all the attack on the marshals and the unruly scenes in the House. After that, we would like to understand…what the Opposition expects from us?”

While Opposition leaders have maintained that there is a breakdown in communication over this issue, Goyal said: “I was approached by certain members of the Opposition. I said that I am happy to meet everybody, but broad parameters should be that, at least, as courtesy to the chair and House, what is required is an apology… They said, no, we cannot apologise.”

The Union minister also said that he “showed instances in the past” when BJP leaders “apologised on very minor things”. “…But, they feel that what they have done is legitimate and very noble. Under these circumstances, what do we talk to the Opposition?” he asked.

Responding to this, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Kesava Rao said the government should make efforts to break the deadlock with the opposition. “They have to take the initiative,” he said.

Before the House convened for business on Friday, members from both sides assembled at the Mahatma Gandhi statute in the complex for parallel agitations. While opposition leaders have been sitting in front of the statue since Wednesday to protest against their suspension from the Upper House for the duration of the winter session; a BJP contingent carrying placards chose the same spot to protest against the opposition MP’s actions in the House in August.

The collision of the two protests spilled over in the Lok Sabha proceedings as well. Congress floor leader Adhir Chowdhury alleged that when the Opposition parties were protesting at the Gandhi statue, some “friends from BJP” created a ruckus there.

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal countered Chowdhary: “It’s not you’re your rights alone to protest there. If any one our members want to go and protest, they too, can go at the Gandhi statue.” Meghwal added that the BJP leaders were protesting against the assault of a security personnel. “You were trying to remove the BJP leaders but the BJP leaders didn’t try to remove you.”

Rashtita Janata Dal’s Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha, on his part, referred to the protest as “gatecrashing”; TMC’s Dola Sen, who is among the suspended MPs, tweeted: “Today morning, BJP RS MPs have come to Gandhi Statue in the name of ‘save constitution’ jatra, tried to ransack the dharna of ours. Shame on them. We have to fight to save our country & our Constitution.”

In August when the House took up a discussion on farmers’ protest against the new reform laws a ruckus had broken out after some opposition MPs climbed onto Rajya Sabha officials’ table, raised slogans and threw files. 12 MPs—six from the Congress, two each from the Shiv Sena and the TMC and one each from CPM and CPI-were subsequently suspended for the duration of the winter session.