e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / With 1,204 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, Gujarat records highest single-day spike

With 1,204 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, Gujarat records highest single-day spike

With 1,204 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, Gujarat on Friday recorded highest single-day spike, taking state’s tally to 84,466, the state health department said.

india Updated: Aug 21, 2020 21:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The state reported fourteen deaths due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 2,869.
The state reported fourteen deaths due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 2,869.(File photo for representation)
         

With 1,204 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, Gujarat on Friday recorded highest single-day spike, taking state’s tally to 84,466, the state health department said.

The state reported fourteen deaths due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 2,869.

Since Thursday evening, over 1,320 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals across the state. In last 24 hours, Gujarat conducted 72,000 coronavirus tests, according to a report in PTI.

Gujarat’s Ahmedabad reported 179 new virus cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours. Of these fresh cases, Ahmedabad city reported 156. Other parts of the district reported 23 new coronavirus cases.

The Covid-19 infection count in Ahmedabad currently stands at 29,841, the health department said. At least 1,677 people have died in Ahmedabad due to virus related complications.

tags
top news
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
Pakistan a ‘good brother,’ says Xi Jinping, claims CPEC corridor will help forge closer ties
Pakistan a ‘good brother,’ says Xi Jinping, claims CPEC corridor will help forge closer ties
Amid CAA debate, RTI reveals Pakistanis got bulk of Indian citizenship since 2017
Amid CAA debate, RTI reveals Pakistanis got bulk of Indian citizenship since 2017
Smoke choked escape tunnel, says Telangana power plant on fire that killed 9
Smoke choked escape tunnel, says Telangana power plant on fire that killed 9
Video of TMC leaders eating tricolour cake goes viral, invites criticism
Video of TMC leaders eating tricolour cake goes viral, invites criticism
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In