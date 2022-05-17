With 1,569 fresh infections, India's daily Covid-19 tally below 2,000-mark after nearly a month

India witnessed a significant dip in its new Covid-19 cases, as the country logged 1,569 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 43,125,370, the Union health ministry's dashboard showed on Tuesday. In the previous 24-hour period, as many as 2,202 people tested positive, 29 per cent higher than the latest numbers.

There were 19 new fatalities as well, taking the related death toll to 524,260, the data showed. The nation also added 2,467 recoveries, with which the total number of such cases rose to 42,584,710. The number of active patients, on the other hand, declined further to 16,400--a reduction of 917 from the previous bulletin.

Recoveries, deaths and active cases account for 98.75 per cent, 1.22 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively, in the cumulative tally.

Also, with 357,484 samples tested for Covid-19, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.44 per cent, while the number of samples tested tested till now was at more than 844 million. The weekly positivity rate, meanwhile, came at 0.59 per cent.

On the vaccination front, 1,078,005 more doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered; the total number of doses administered since January 16, 2021, when the nationwide inoculation drive commenced, was at more than 1.91 billion.

On Monday, Delhi reported 377 fresh infections and one fatality, while the corresponding figures for Maharashtra were 129 and no new death.

