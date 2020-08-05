e-paper
With 112 Covid-19 deaths, Tamil Nadu records highest toll in 24 hours

With 112 Covid-19 deaths, Tamil Nadu records highest toll in 24 hours

Among the fresh cases, Chennai reported 1,044 patients and three nearby districts of Chengelpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram together logged 1,301 cases crossing the state capital's count.

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 21:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu has added 5,175 new coronavirus cases taking the case count to 2.73 lakh.
In the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu has added 5,175 new coronavirus cases taking the case count to 2.73 lakh.(AP PHOTO.)
         

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 112 deaths due to the Covid-19 disease, the highest number of fatalities that the state has logged in a single-day till date, taking the death toll to 4,461. The southern state is the second worst-hit in the country after Maharashtra, by the Covid-19 pandemic, with capital city Chennai recording the maximum number of patients.

In the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu has added 5,175 new coronavirus cases taking the case count to 2.73 lakh.

The number of people who have recovered from the infection has surpassed the fresh cases with 6,031 people getting discharged from various hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,14,815.

Currently, the state has 54,184 active cases of coronavirus, a government health bulletin said.

Among the fresh cases, Chennai reported 1,044 patients and three nearby districts of Chengelpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram together logged 1,301 cases crossing the state capital’s count.

Tamil Nadu’s case count now stands at 2,73,460 and Chennai accounts for about 1,05,004 patients.

After remaining shut for over four months as part of steps taken to fight the infectious disease, gyms in Tamil Nadu are due to open from August 10.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami agreed to open gyms after considering a representation from the Tamil Nadu Gym Owners and Trainers Welfare Association. The CM passed an order allowing gyms to resume services from August 10 since the Centre too has allowed such facilities to work from today, the government said.

The gyms will be allowed to offer services only to people aged up to 50 years and Standard Operating Procedures, which will be issued separately for them, will have to be followed and social distancing maintained.

