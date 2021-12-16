Home / India News / With 4 new Omicron cases, Telangana's tally rises to 7
With 4 new Omicron cases, Telangana's tally rises to 7

Among the new cases, one passenger arrived from an ‘at-risk' country, while the other three tested positive on random sampling basis from other than ‘at-risk’ countries.
Published on Dec 16, 2021 10:11 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Telangana on Thursday reported four new cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, pushing the total number of such cases in the southern state to seven, the Telangana Information and Public Relations (IPR) Department shared on Twitter.

The latest health department bulletin, as shared by the IPR Department on its Twitter account, showed that a total of 120 passengers were screened at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport upon arrival from countries designated by the Union health ministry as ‘at-risk’. Total 6764 such passengers have been tested at the RGIA, according to the bulletin.

 

Among the passengers who returned positive test results, one arrived from an ‘at-risk' country, while the other three tested positive for it on random sampling basis from other than ‘at-risk’ countries.

Telangana's neighbouring state in the south, Karnataka, too, witnessed a rise in its Omicron tally, to eight, with five arrivals yielding positive test results. Among these, a 36-year-old man and 70-year-old woman landed from Delhi, while three others flew in from abroad--the UK, Nigeria and South Africa.

From December 20, pre-booking RT-PCR tests will be mandatory for visitors coming from all countries on India's ‘at-risk’ list. In the first phase, the system will be implemented at six major airports, including Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the others being Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

The first Omicron infections were reported from southern Africa last month. The World Health Organization (WHO) subsequently designated it as a variant of concern (VoC). At last count, more than 77 countries, including India, had cases of this variant, as per the global health body. 

 

Story Saved
