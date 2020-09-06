With a surge in Covid-19 cases, India may soon overtake Brazil: All you need to know

india

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 16:55 IST

India set a global record on Sunday after it logged the highest number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases at 90,632 in a single day.

With the number of Covid-19 cases breaching the 4.1 million mark and more than 70,000 deaths on Sunday, India is expected to overtake Brazil as the second-most affected country in the world.

Brazil has 4,123,000 Covid-19 cases and 1,26,203 deaths to date, according to John Hopkins University. The United States is the worst-hit country in the world with 6.2 million infections and 1.8 million deaths.

Here is all you need to know about Covid-19 disease outbreak in India today:

• India has a total of 41,13,811 coronavirus positive cases as of Sunday, Union health ministry data showed.

• The death toll in India due to Covid-19 rose to 70,626 on Sunday after 1,065 fresh deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

• India reached the 2-million mark on August 7. It took the country 16 more days to record another 1 million cases and clock 3 million cumulative cases. It took just 12 days for the tally to breach the 4-million mark.

• India has 8.6 lakh active cases of coronavirus disease in the country, accounting for 20.96 per cent of the total caseload.

• A total of 73,642 patients have recovered and been discharged from either home or facility isolation or hospitals in a day.

• India’s recovery rate rises to 77.32 per cent, according to the data released by the health ministry.

• The case fatality rate (CFR) due to Covid-19 declined to 1.72 per cent, health ministry data showed.

• According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 4,88,31,145 samples have been tested up to September 5 with 10,92,654 samples being tested on Saturday.

• Maharashtra has reported the maximum deaths at 26,276 in the last 24 hours. On the second worst-hit spot in terms of fatalities, Tamil Nadu saw 7,748 deaths, followed by Karnataka at 6,298 in Karnataka, 4,538 in Delhi, 4,347 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,843 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,510 in West Bengal, 3,091 in Gujarat and 1,808 in Punjab.

• More than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities, the health ministry has stated.