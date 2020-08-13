With biggest single day surge of 4,593 cases, Assam Covid tally nears 70,000

india

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 12:36 IST

Guwahati: Assam on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases at 4,593, as the overall tally rose closer to 70,000.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that it was the outcome of over 1.43 lakh tests done across the state on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 3.2%.

“We have been continuously stepping up our Covid-19 testing. In the last 24 hours, Assam carried out 143,109 tests. So far, we have conducted 1,573,800 tests,” the minister tweeted on Wednesday night.

The state has recorded 68,999 Covid-19 cases until Thursday morning, including 47,209 recoveries and 161 deaths.

At present, 23,762 Covid-19 patients are admitted to hospitals across the state, Sarma said.

Kamrup Metropolitan, which includes the state and the north-east region’s most populous city Guwahati, recorded 632 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, followed by Kamrup Rural (460), Nagaon (335) and Dibrugarh (265) districts.

“Assam’s record is impressive as far as positivity rate is concerned. The death rate in the state is also comparatively low at 0.23%. Our tests per million population is also high at close to 45,000,” said Sarma at a press conference on Wednesday.

National Health Mission (NHA)-Assam’s bulletin on Wednesday stated that the state’s recovery rate is 68.4%, while the rate of doubling of Covid-19 cases has increased from 11.5 days in July to 16 days.

Until Wednesday, 187 recovered Covid-19 patients have donated plasma at five medical college hospitals across the state, said the NHM-Assam bulletin.

At present, Assam, which has eased lockdown restrictions in inter-district movement, is only enforcing lockdown on weekends along with daily night curfew.

New restrictions are likely to come into place from Sunday (August 16).