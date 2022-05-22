With Congress losing ground in Assam, other parties eye voters to bridge the gap

Guwahati: On April 17, exactly 17 days after he lost the Rajya Sabha election as the Congress candidate from Assam, Ripun Bora, joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata. The 66-year-old was one of the tallest leaders in Congress from the state and had held the position of the party’s state president, been a minister in the state cabinet and was also a Rajya Sabha MP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bora was the latest stalwart to have deserted the grand old party and switched sides, but he was not the only one. In the past one year, Congress, which has suffered a series of electoral losses since 2014 in Assam, has lost MLAs and senior leaders to other parties including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

With Congress losing much of its earlier ground, several other parties are trying to fill up that space in Assam and find favour with voters. They include the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and newly revamped units of Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“There are two main reasons for Congress losing ground in Assam. First, they have ceded the space, which the party had in Assam till few years back. And secondly, it has happened due to lack of leadership and far-sightedness of the state leadership,” said Bora.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He claimed Congress leaders in Assam are yet to come to terms that the party is not in power anymore and are not ready to do hard work and go to villages to revive the party.

“Importantly, more than 90% of senior leaders in Assam Congress have compromised with party interest and ideology and for their own personal benefit have a secret understanding with chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” said Bora.

“Many people have started believing that Congress has no chance of revival in Assam and they have started looking for alternatives. Several of those are not interested in BJP’s ideals and they are veering towards TMC. We will try and fill up the space vacated by Congress and also target BJP,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bora said TMC has started a membership drive and will have presence across Assam by end of the year. The party has plans to contest the panchayat polls next year, field candidates in the 2024 general elections and put-up candidates in most seats in 2026 assembly polls.

Another party which has gained some traction, primarily among urban voters in Assam, is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party won two ward seats in Lakhimpur and Tinsukia in the municipal board polls held earlier this year. It fielded 39 candidates (of the total 60) in last month’s Guwahati municipal corporation polls and secured one seat and cornered around 15% vote share.

“A lot has happened for our party in Assam in the past two months. Till few months back we had just around 30,000 members in the state, now it has already reached 100,000 and another 50,000 will join very soon. We have set a target of enlisting 1 million members within 2022,” said Bhaben Choudhury, Assam unit president of AAP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are not concerned much about what Congress or other parties are doing. We are with the people of Assam and all our actions will be taken based on what the public wants from us. We will contest the Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council polls to be held next month and all other coming elections in the state,” he said.

While TMC and AAP have started reorganising their structure in Assam only recently, one party which can seriously threaten Congress at present is the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). In the 2011 assembly polls, it won 18 of the total 126 seats and became the second largest party after Congress. In 2021 assembly polls, AIUDF won 16 seats and came third after BJP and Congress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There’s a lot of internal fighting in Assam Congress at present. After the demise of Tarun Gogoi, no other leader of stature who has charisma has emerged in Congress in Assam. They are not working on the ground and are not connected with peoples’ issues. They keep harping on the topic of secularism and voters are fed up with it. Many Congress leaders are maintaining internal links with BJP,” said Md. Aminul Islam, organising secretary of AIUDF.

“If Congress weakens further, it will lose voters in minority areas of the state and when that happens, AIUDF, which has an established base and organisation, will benefit. Though AAP and TMC are trying to make inroads in Assam, it’s still early days for them in the state. Lot of voters in Assam have started to think that Congress can’t be an alternative to BJP,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Islam expressed confidence of AIUDF becoming the single largest opposition party in 2026 and said that if the party has support of like-minded parties, they might even be able to overthrow BJP from power in Assam.

“We may have lost a few elections in the past years, but it is baseless to say that Congress has become irrelevant in Assam. We are still the biggest opposition party in assembly and have been getting a sizeable portion of vote share in polls, the defeats notwithstanding. We won 29 seats in 2016 polls and still have 24 of them with us,” said Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

“BJP’s honeymoon period is not over yet, the new government has completed just one year in office. We will continue to play the part of a strong opposition and will keep giving voters an option for change. We are raising all important issues and taking them to the masses. This is a difficult time for Congress. But I believe the worst is over and we can only go higher from here,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Incidentally, though Congress won just 26 seats to BJP’s 60 in 2016 assembly polls, the party’s vote share was nearly 31%, which was almost 1.5% more than the saffron party. In 2021, Congress secured 29.67% votes and won 29 seats. The BJP bagged 33.21% vote share and won 60 seats.

“Despite setbacks in recent times, Congress still has a wide base and party structure at the booth level in Assam. Apart from BJP, it is the only party to have such a base in Assam. So, it’s still relevant,” said Kaustubh Deka, assistant professor of political science at Dibrugarh University.

“Congress still enjoys a sizeable vote share, but hasn’t been able to turn that into seat share in the past few elections. The smaller parties like TMC, AAP and others, unless they can have a wider structure in the long run, won’t be able to fill the space of Congress,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON