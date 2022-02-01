With decline in Covid-19 cases, Tripura relaxes night curfew restrictions

AGARTALA: With decline in number of Covid-19 cases, the Tripura government relaxed night curfew timings and other restrictions from Tuesday while urging the public to continue following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

According to the revised Covid-19 notification, the night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 pm till February 10. Earlier, it was in effect from 8 pm to 5 am.

The revised restrictions came a day after classes of all the schools were resumed.

“The situation has been reviewed in detail by the State Government and it is felt necessary to modify Corona restrictions in the State; ...Corona Night Curfew is imposed throughout the State from 10 PM to 5 AM, “ says the order signed by chief secretary and chairman of State Executive Committee of Tripura Disaster Management Authority.

According to the notification, movie theatres, multiplexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes are allowed with 50 percent capacity, all religious places and marriage halls are allowed to remain open following the Covid-19 guidelines. The government has also instructed 100 percent attendance in all the government and non-government offices and video-conferencing meetings. Frequent sanitization of workplaces have also been mandated.

The night curfew started from January 18-30 as the state witnessed 10.72 percent Covid-19 positivity rate. However, currently the positivity rate has declined to 3.53 percent.

The state reported 79 fresh Covid-19 cases with four deaths in the past 24 hours, according to latest health department reports.

A total of 49,41,939 Covid-19 vaccine doses, including both first and second doses, were administered till the latest report of the Health Department. The state has a total of 694640 doses in stock.

Besides curfew restrictions, the state government imposed a fine of Rs. 200 for not wearing facemasks in public, if caught for the first time, Rs. 400 for repeated violations and Rs. 1,000 for violating social distancing or home isolation norms.

A total of Rs. 79,400 has been collected from the violators across the state for not wearing facemasks on Monday, according to a press communique issued by the state police.