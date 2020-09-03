e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / With over 2,000 new patients, Chhattisgarh records biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases

With over 2,000 new patients, Chhattisgarh records biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases

The death toll due to the pandemic mounted to three hundred after thirteen more people succumbed to the viral infection and comorbidities in the state.

india Updated: Sep 03, 2020 18:35 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Raipur
File photo: Medical professionals in PPE coveralls hold a sample to test for Covid-19 infection.
File photo: Medical professionals in PPE coveralls hold a sample to test for Covid-19 infection. (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
         

Chhattisgarh witnessed the biggest spike in Covid-19 cases in a single day with 2,269 people testing positive for the infection on Wednesday. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state now stands at 35,683.

The death toll due to the pandemic mounted to three hundred after thirteen more people succumbed to the viral infection and comorbidities. On Wednesday, ex-mayor of Rajandgaon district, Shobha Soni (49), died in a government hospital in Raipur.

Acting on a sudden rise of Covid-19 cases in last few days, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupeh Baghel has directed the administration to increase Covid-19 beds in some of the worst-affected districts of the state.

“Around 10,000 Covid-19 beds will be developed in the state capital which is worst affected by Covid-19. We have more than 6,000 active cases in Raipur. The situation is under control but the worrying aspect is that the people are coming very late for testing,” health minister TS Singh Deo told HT.

Also read: Researchers look to make the best of PPE waste

Meanwhile, a week-long lockdown has been imposed in Rajanandgaon municipal corporation area with effect from Friday owing to a sudden spike in coronavirus cases.

Rajnandgaon district Collector Topeshwar Verma has issued an order declaring the entire town as a containment zone and restricted the opening of commercial establishments from September 4 evening till September 12 early morning, the public relations department of Rajnandgaon stated in a press release.

Till Wednesday, the district had recorded 2,341 coronavirus cases of which 197 were reported in the last month. The district has 820 active cases and has witnessed 11 fatalities.

On Wednesday, the state has 16,810 active cases as 18,220 people have been discharged following recovery from the infection.

Raipur district is the worst-hit district by the pandemic in the state with 674 new cases followed by Durg (209) and Bilaspur district (194).

Other districts where fresh cases were detected are Raigarh (138), Rajnandgaon (96), Mahasamund (80), Balod (66), Dhamtari (56), Janjgir-Champa (51), Balodabazar (40), Korba (38), Bijapur (35), Bastar (29), Surguja (27), Mungeli (21), Jashpur (21) and Sukma (17), the official said.

Sixteen cases each were recorded in Gariaband, Kondagaon, Dantewada and Narayanpur districts, fifteen in Koriya, twelve in Bemetara, ten in Kabirdham, seven each in Balrampur and Kanker and five in Surajpur.

Besides, five people from other states who had arrived in Chhattisgarh have tested positive, he added. Among the deceased, five patients were from Raipur and two from Raigarh while one each from Rajnandgaon, Durg, Balodabazar, Bastar.

tags
top news
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Amid impasse on LAC in Ladakh, India says only way forward through talks
Amid impasse on LAC in Ladakh, India says only way forward through talks
Will write to Facebook: BJP MLA after social media platform bans his account
Will write to Facebook: BJP MLA after social media platform bans his account
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Give India another chance to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pak court
Give India another chance to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pak court
Exercise restraint while reporting on Sushant Singh Rajput case: HC to media
Exercise restraint while reporting on Sushant Singh Rajput case: HC to media
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In