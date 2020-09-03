With over 2,000 new patients, Chhattisgarh records biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 18:35 IST

Chhattisgarh witnessed the biggest spike in Covid-19 cases in a single day with 2,269 people testing positive for the infection on Wednesday. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state now stands at 35,683.

The death toll due to the pandemic mounted to three hundred after thirteen more people succumbed to the viral infection and comorbidities. On Wednesday, ex-mayor of Rajandgaon district, Shobha Soni (49), died in a government hospital in Raipur.

Acting on a sudden rise of Covid-19 cases in last few days, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupeh Baghel has directed the administration to increase Covid-19 beds in some of the worst-affected districts of the state.

“Around 10,000 Covid-19 beds will be developed in the state capital which is worst affected by Covid-19. We have more than 6,000 active cases in Raipur. The situation is under control but the worrying aspect is that the people are coming very late for testing,” health minister TS Singh Deo told HT.

Meanwhile, a week-long lockdown has been imposed in Rajanandgaon municipal corporation area with effect from Friday owing to a sudden spike in coronavirus cases.

Rajnandgaon district Collector Topeshwar Verma has issued an order declaring the entire town as a containment zone and restricted the opening of commercial establishments from September 4 evening till September 12 early morning, the public relations department of Rajnandgaon stated in a press release.

Till Wednesday, the district had recorded 2,341 coronavirus cases of which 197 were reported in the last month. The district has 820 active cases and has witnessed 11 fatalities.

On Wednesday, the state has 16,810 active cases as 18,220 people have been discharged following recovery from the infection.

Raipur district is the worst-hit district by the pandemic in the state with 674 new cases followed by Durg (209) and Bilaspur district (194).

Other districts where fresh cases were detected are Raigarh (138), Rajnandgaon (96), Mahasamund (80), Balod (66), Dhamtari (56), Janjgir-Champa (51), Balodabazar (40), Korba (38), Bijapur (35), Bastar (29), Surguja (27), Mungeli (21), Jashpur (21) and Sukma (17), the official said.

Sixteen cases each were recorded in Gariaband, Kondagaon, Dantewada and Narayanpur districts, fifteen in Koriya, twelve in Bemetara, ten in Kabirdham, seven each in Balrampur and Kanker and five in Surajpur.

Besides, five people from other states who had arrived in Chhattisgarh have tested positive, he added. Among the deceased, five patients were from Raipur and two from Raigarh while one each from Rajnandgaon, Durg, Balodabazar, Bastar.