With over 62,000 Covid-19 cases, 1,007 deaths in a day, India’s tally crosses 2.21 million

The country’s recovery rate touched 69.33% as record 54,859 Covid-19 patients were cured in a single day, data showed. More than 1.5 million people have been discharged across the country till date

india Updated: Aug 10, 2020 10:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A person gives a swab sample to test for coronavirus infection at Swami Parmanand Prakritik Chikitsalaya Yoga and Anusandhan Kendra in New Delhi on August 9, 2020.
A person gives a swab sample to test for coronavirus infection at Swami Parmanand Prakritik Chikitsalaya Yoga and Anusandhan Kendra in New Delhi on August 9, 2020.
         

India registered 62,064 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 1,007 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 2,215,075, according to the Union health ministry.

There are 634,945 active cases and 44,386 people have died of the viral disease so far, the health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am. There have been more than 60,000 cases daily since last Friday.

The country’s recovery rate touched 69.33% as record 54,859 Covid-19 patients were cured in a single day, data showed. More than 1.5 million people have been discharged across the country till date.

The gap between the number of recovered and active cases is more than 900,000 now. According to the government, the country’s fatality rate has further slumped, touching an improved rate of 2.01% on Sunday.

The government has also said that coronavirus infections still remain concentrated in 10 states, which contribute more than 80% of the new Covid-19 cases.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 2,45,83,558 samples have been tested so far, including 4,77,023 samples on Sunday, nearing its target of one million per day by the end of August.

India, the third worst-hit nation in the country, has crossed the United States in terms of the number of daily infections.

Globally, the number of coronavirus infection is nearly the 20 million-mark and 730,089 people have succumbed to the viral disease.

