Withdraw Covid curbs; will affect trade, livelihood: DK Shivkumar to CM

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar Thursday wrote to Karnataka chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai asking him to withdraw the official government order on closure of bars, pubs, hotels, restaurants and resorts during the weekend curfew from Friday 10pm till Monday 5am throughout the state as it will affect the business, trade and livelihood of lakhs of people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter to the chief minister, copies of which have been released to the media, Shivakumar said that the closure of the hotels, restaurants and other establishments will also affect people depending on them for their food besides seriously affecting the livelihood, business and trade.

The letter came after Shivakumar said on Wednesday that the new regulations from the government affect the small business owners in the state. “For the past two years, their condition has been difficult. For their (BJP’s) political gains, because of the grudge they have against us (Congress), they are hurting businessmen. The tourism sector, drivers, street vendors are being targeted. It is as good as them getting murdered, and the government is responsible for it,” Shivakumar has said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, on Thursday, state home minister Araga Jnanedra asked the Congress leaders, to not go ahead with the march. Speaking to the media, he said, “I am asking them to drop the idea or postpone it. Coronavirus is spreading again and their padayatra might cause havoc. If they don’t listen to us or follow the law, we will be forced to enforce it strictly.”

The march from Mekedatu to Bengaluru, a distance of around 179 km, will cover 15 Assembly constituencies before culminating with a public meeting at the Basavanagudi grounds in the state capital.

Hitting back at Jnanedra, DK Shivakumar said that there was no question of cancelling or postponing the padyatra and the minister was free to do “whatever he wants”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I know the home minister well. Who is he to threaten us? We are not scared of anyone. We will walk from Cauvery river in Mekedatu to Bengaluru as planned earlier. There will be no violation of Covid-19 guidelines. We are taking all precautions,” Shivakumar said.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president added that he and the rest of the senior leadership in the party were ready to go to jail but will not back down from taking out the padayatra for the Mekedatu project in violation of the Covid-19 guidelines that has banned all rallies, protests and political events in the state.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has said that there is no bar on only two people walking on the road. “Only Shivakumar and I will walk for 10 days. There is no need for our party workers and others to join us. It is organised by the Congress. But we are inviting everyone to join us. We don’t want to go against the rules. But the state government which is scared is using illegal methods to harass us,” the former CM said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to the Congress leaders, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he doesn’t want to respond to the dramatic dialogues of the Congress leaders. “The law is same for everyone… let us set aside DK Shivakumar for now, he is a friend. But Siddaramaiah was the chief minister, now the Opposition leader and a person who was one the guardians of the rule of the law. I hope he will respect the regulations and pandemic laws,” Bommai told reporters.