Woman, 15-year-old daughter raped in MP

india Updated: Aug 03, 2020 00:10 IST
A woman in her thirties and her 15-year-old daughter were abducted and raped by six people in a village in Burhanpur district on the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border on Friday night, police said on Sunday.

The crime came to light on Saturday, when the husband of the woman, a labourer, informed officials at the Shahpur police station after the victims returned home, officials said.

“The six accused barged into the dwelling of the victims around midnight on Friday. They held the labourer captive and stole about ₹2,500 in cash and a mobile phone. When they started taking the labourer’s wife and minor daughter, the labourer cried for help and a neighbour came to help them but the miscreants tied them both with a rope and beat them up. The accused took the woman and her daughter to a nearby agricultural field at knife-point and raped them,” said M Tarnekar, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Burhanpur.

Both the woman and her daughter were taken to a hospital, officials said.

Police officials suspect that the accused might have crossed the border. Two teams of police personnel have been sent to the neighbouring districts of Jalgaon and Bhaswal in Maharashtra to track the criminals, after Khargone range deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Tilak Singh, ordered a special team to identify and nab the accused.

“The family belongs to Chhattisgarh but they moved to Burhanpur, a year ago to work as labourers at a stone crushing plant in the village where the crime was committed under Shahpur police station,” said Tarnekar.

An FIR under sections 347 (wrongful confinement), 363 (kidnapping) and 376D (gang-rape) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been filed against the unidentified accused.

