Woman, 30, allegedly gang-raped in Bengal, asked to pay fine; 5 arrested

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 16:58 IST

A 30-year-old tribal woman has alleged that she was gang-raped in the early hours of August 19 in the Mohammad Bazar area of West Bengal’s Birbhum district because she defied people in her village and had a relationship with a youth from a non-tribal community. Five people named have been arrested in the case.

Hours after she was tortured, the woman and the youth were allegedly made to face trial at a kangaroo court. The woman and the youth were asked to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively, local people said. Instead of paying the money, the woman went to the police and lodged a complaint two days later.

“All five men named in the FIR have been arrested for rape. We are conducting an investigation into the alleged kangaroo court as well,” Subimal Paul, additional superintendent of police (headquarters) Birbhum district, told HT on Monday afternoon.

In her complaint, the woman, a widow and mother of two children, said that there was a community puja in her village on August 18. That very afternoon, she and the youth were locked up inside a community club and beaten when they were caught together on the road, the woman claimed.

In the early hours of the next day, five men took her to a desolate place and took turns to rape her, the victim alleged. She and her partner were released on the morning of August 19. In her complaint, the woman, however, did not mention the kangaroo court.

Police arrested all the five accused between Friday and Sunday. One of them is an elderly leader of the local tribal community. The Suri court on Sunday remanded them in police custody for a week.

The BJP hit out at the ruling Trinamool, claiming the incident has once again exposed how unsafe women are in West Bengal.

“There are numerous incidents that the media never gets to know. In many cases, the rape victims are too scared to file a complaint. Also, kangaroo courts are quite common in rural Bengal because the ruling Trinamool Congress encourages its workers to take law in their hands,” said Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu.

In 2018, West Bengal earned the dubious distinction of being the state with the most number of recorded incidents of acid attacks, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report. Fifty acid attacks were reported from Bengal in 2018, while Uttar Pradesh and Odisha recorded 40 and 13, respectively.

The NCRB report for 2016 showed that while Kolkata was one of the safest cities for women in the country the state recorded the highest number of cases of domestic violence.