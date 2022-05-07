Woman abducted, gang-raped in MP, 2 minors among accused: Police

Bhopal: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by four people, including two minors, in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district late on Thursday, police said on Friday. So far, one of the accused has been arrested while a minor has been apprehended in connection with the case, an official familiar with the matter added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the incident took place when the woman was returning home on a bike with her brother-in-law on Thursday night, and the accused stopped them at a secluded place. “The accused beat the survivor’s brother-in-law and dragged her to a nearby forest where they raped her,” said Shashikant Gurjar, town inspector, Jaisinagar police station.

“The brother-in-law later approached the police station with the help of a passerby,” he added.

The two accused were also nabbed from the spot, said Gurjar, adding that the woman has been sent for a medical examination.

One of the accused, Ankit Rajput, a resident of Jaisinagar, has been arrested and a minor has been apprehended under sections 376 d (gang-rape) and 362 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code on Friday. Two others, Chain Singh Lodhi and a minor, are absconding, said an official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have announced a cash reward of ₹ 20,000 for sharing information regarding the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON