Woman abducted, gang-raped in MP, 2 minors among accused: Police

Bhopal: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by four people, including two minors, in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district late on Thursday, police said on Friday. So far, one of the accused has been arrested while a minor has been apprehended in connection with the case, an official familiar with the matter added.

According to the police, the incident took place when the woman was returning home on a bike with her brother-in-law on Thursday night, and the accused stopped them at a secluded place. “The accused beat the survivor’s brother-in-law and dragged her to a nearby forest where they raped her,” said Shashikant Gurjar, town inspector, Jaisinagar police station.

“The brother-in-law later approached the police station with the help of a passerby,” he added.

The two accused were also nabbed from the spot, said Gurjar, adding that the woman has been sent for a medical examination.

One of the accused, Ankit Rajput, a resident of Jaisinagar, has been arrested and a minor has been apprehended under sections 376 d (gang-rape) and 362 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code on Friday. Two others, Chain Singh Lodhi and a minor, are absconding, said an official.

Police have announced a cash reward of ₹ 20,000 for sharing information regarding the accused.

