Woman accuses BJP MLA of rape, blackmail for two years, 7 booked

A 40-year-old woman has filed a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Munirathna Naidu, accusing him of rape and blackmail over a span of two years, police said. Congress leaders stage a protest against BJP MLA Munirathna, who has been booked for rape, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, at party office in Bengaluru on Thursday (PTI)

According to the first information report (FIR), Naidu, along with six of his associates, including his personal gunman, had filmed explicit videos of the woman and used them for blackmail. She also alleged that Naidu coerced her into honey-trapping others, including the husband of a former Bengaluru corporator.

“The FIR also details allegations that the MLA pressured the woman for inappropriate favours, which she resisted. However, when she refused, he reportedly threatened to file false charges against her and later sexually assaulted her,” said an officer in the know of the development.

The complaint was filed at the Kaggalipura police station in Ramanagara district. Naidu and the six others—identified as Vijay Kumar, Sudhakara, Kiran Kumar, Lohit Gowda, Manjunath, and Loki—have been charged with various offences under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sexual harassment (Section 354A), rape (Section 376), and criminal conspiracy (Section 120(b)). The incidents reportedly took place at a private resort in the police station’s jurisdiction.

According to the new FIR, the woman alleged that she was initially contacted by Munirathna in 2020 after he became aware that she had provided over 5,000 masks during the Covid-19 pandemic. Following their meeting, Munirathna allegedly began communicating with her frequently via WhatsApp, making repeated video calls.

The woman alleged that Munirathna filmed the assault and used the footage to blackmail her, threatening to release the explicit videos if she did not comply with his demands. Shesaid that he also forced her to entrap the husband of a former corporator and film explicit videos of him.

According to her, these recordings were used to further blackmail her. He allegedly agreed to do so only if she continued to fulfill his demands.

The complaint also alleged that Munirathna instructed the woman to involve an HIV-positive patient in the honey trap, aiming to infect the former corporator’s husband. The woman, fearing for her safety and the repercussions on her family, declined and ceased communication with Naidu by turning off her phone.

Besides the latest case, the BJP leader faces two more cases. One of these cases involves allegations of caste-based atrocities, filed by a former Bengaluru corporator at the Vyalikaval police station. The second case involves a BBMP contractor who has accused Naidu of demanding a bribe of ₹30 lakh and swindling ₹20 lakh for garbage disposal services.

Naidu was arrested on September 14 in connection with the bribery case and is currently being held in judicial custody at Bengaluru Central Prison. Bengaluru court has granted conditional interim anticipatory bail to him in the complaint filed by BBMP contractor Cheluvaraju.

The court, after hearing arguments on his bail plea, allowed his application on the condition of furnishing a ₹2 lakh bond and two sureties, and issued specific instructions prohibiting him from tampering with evidence or obstructing the investigation.

When asked for a comment, a senior party leader, who didn’t want to be named, said that the BJP ‘s stand has been made clear. “We have issued him a show cause notice and further action will be based on that,” the leader said.

With PTI inputs